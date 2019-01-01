Former Liverpool & Atletico Madrid striker Torres announces retirement

The World Cup-winning frontman has revealed that, after 18 goal-laden years as a professional, he is preparing to hang up his boots

Former , and striker Fernando Torres has announced that he is to retire from football.

At 35 years of age, the experienced frontman has decided that the time is right to hang up his boots.

He will be bowing out on the books of Japanese side Sagan Tosu.

Revealing his decision on social media, Torres said: “I have something very important to announce.

“After 18 exciting years, the time has come to put an end to my football career.

“Next Sunday, the 23rd at 10:00AM, local time in , I will have a press conference in Tokyo to explain all the details.

“See you there.”

