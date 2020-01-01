Former Juventus striker Mandzukic terminates Al-Duhail contract after just six months in Qatar

The veteran Croatian striker has cut short his time in the Middle East after only signing in December

Mario Mandzukic is a free agent after the Croatian forward confirmed he has terminated his contract with Al-Duhail.

The 34-year-old only moved to Qatar in December after falling out of favour at Juventus , where he won four titles and the on three occasions.

However, Mandzukic announced on Twitter that he had cut short his deal by mutual consent, adding: "I appreciate the trust and hospitality that I have received in and I wish the best to the club and the team in the future."

The forward, who had been linked with Manchester United last October , featured on 10 occasions for the Qatari side and managed to score a couple of goals, the most notable of which arrived against Persepolis in the Asian . Although he turned out five times in the Stars League, he was unable to find the target.

A return to Serie A could be a possibility - both ambitious Benevento, who recently added former striker Loic Remy to their ranks, and have been rumoured as potential destinations - while he has also been linked to Turkish duo and .

Prior to his successful stint with , Mandzukic played in the with - where he won the Champions League in 2013 - and , as well as spending a season at in .

The veteran forward, who is a two-time Croatian Footballer of the Year, won the UEFA Goal of the Season gong for his overhead kick for Juventus against in the Champions League final of 2017.

Indeed, he has proven to be a man for the big occasion, netting for in the 2018 World Cup final in a 4-2 defeat against . During that fixture, he was ultimately credited with an own goal when he glanced an Antoine Griezmann free kick into the net to give the eventual champions a 1-0 lead. As such, he is one of only two players to score at both ends on such a stage.

Only Davor Suker has scored more goals for the national team than Mandzukic, who featured on 89 occasions for his country, scoring 33 times, before retiring in 2018.