Former Golden Boy and Man Utd midfielder Anderson retires at 31

The Brazilian never reached the heights of his early promise and hangs up his boots after a spell in Turkey

Turkish club Adana Demirspor have revealed that former midfielder Anderson has retired from playing football.

The Brazilian moved to in 2018 but has apparently decided against playing on this season at the age of just 31.

According to Adana Demirspor's chairman Murat Sancak, Anderson will remain with the club in an off-field position and has taken a significant pay cut in the process.

"Anderson spent the camp period very well, but was not involved in squad planning. Anderson got a job, he went to work and decided to quit football," Sancak told Radyospor.

"Anderson reduced his contract which was €600,000 for this season to €200,000. Anderson will continue to work at our club. I think it will be especially effective in our foreign relations."

Adana are planning to hold a testimonial match for Anderson on October 12 against Turkish giants as football bids farewell to a player that fell well short of his potential.

After breaking out in with Gremio, Anderson secured a move to before the age of 18 in 2006 and despite breaking his leg later that year, did enough to attract the Red Devils' attention.

Signing for Manchester United in 2007 for a reported fee of €30 million, the Brazilian midfielder showed signs of real promise and converted a clutch penalty in the 2008 final.

That same year, Anderson was also given the prestigious Golden Boy award, which was previously handed out to the likes of Lionel Messi, Cesc Fabregas and Sergio Aguero.

Injury and poor form, however, meant he failed to become a consistent performer at Manchester United, with the two ultimately parting ways in early 2015 as Anderson returned to Brazil with Internacional.

Article continues below

Even back in his homeland, Anderson struggled to find form at the time and was sent off twice in his first year at the club.

In the summer of 2018, the Brazilian's ultimately final club move saw him land in Turkey with second-tier side Adana, where he made 11 league appearances last season.

Though he played 45 minutes in August as Adana kicked off their new campaign, Anderson has subsequently been withdrawn from their match-day squads and appears to have played his final competitive minutes in football.