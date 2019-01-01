Former Crystal Palace boss Ian Holloway urges Manchester United to re-sign Wilfried Zaha

The Ivorian star has established himself as one of the standout players in Roy Hodgson’s team with impressive performances this campaign

talisman Wilfried Zaha is the ideal signing for if they plan to switch to a 4-4-2 formation, according to his former boss at Selhurst Park Ian Holloway.

After helping the Eagles gain promotion to the Premier League in the 2012-13 season, Zaha completed a five-and-a-half-year move to Old Trafford in the summer of 2013 but had an unproductive stint where he garnered 166 minutes of football in four appearances for the Red Devils.

Due to his limited playing time, the Cote d'Ivoire international was sent out on loan to where he played under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer for the remainder of the 2013-14 campaign.

Following his return to south London in the 2014-15, the 26-year-old made himself a key member of the Eagles’ set-up with his qualities and goalscoring abilities.

His blistering form in Roy Hodgson’s squad has attracted interests from giants but Holloway believes the talisman could really be a hit at Old Trafford if given a second chance.

“I’ve never worked with someone as talented as him. It was always about putting those pieces together,” Holloway told talkSport.

“When you’ve got the amount of skill Wilfried has, it’s about when to do it. If they’re going to go to a 4-4-2, they should definitely sign him.

“Is Martial a winger or a wannabe No.9? And do you really want to play Rashford in a wide left position? I think they still have got some issues to resolve.

“There was no better thing than seeing Ryan Giggs running down the wing beating people in a Manchester United shirt for years and years.

“They haven’t really got a winger anymore. Wilf was never given a proper opportunity at United.

Article continues below

“Sir Alex [Ferguson], I totally believe, would have loved him.

“Look at what he did for [Cristiano] Ronaldo? Wilfried has still got that in him, so if I were United I would champion him, and if not maybe might take him.”

Zaha helped Crystal Palace secure a 2-0 win over on Saturday with an assist that extended his tally to five assists and eight goals in 27 Premier League appearances this campaign.