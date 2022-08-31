WATCH: Former Chelsea striker Werner hits first-half hat-trick as Leipzig storm to 8-0 DFB-Pokal victory

Timo Werner was in fine form as Domenico Tedesco's side cruised to an emphatic win in the first round of the German Cup.

Werner treble lights up first-half

Striker back in form in Germany

Chelsea struggling for goals

WHAT HAPPENED? Werner started the game and needed just 43 minutes to put three goals past Teutonia Ottensen. The former Chelsea man also picked up an assist before being taken off in the 57th minute as RB Leipzig crushed the fourth-tier side.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Werner now has four goals and two assists in just four games for Leipzig after returning from Chelsea, while the Blues are struggling for form in the Premier League. Chelsea also continue to be linked with attacking reinforcements and have agreed personal terms with Barcelona frontman Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, GOAL understands.