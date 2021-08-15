Former Chelsea striker Diego Costa signs for Atletico Mineiro on free transfer

The forward has finally returned to football after eight months without a club, having terminated his last contract with Atletico Madrid in December

Former Chelsea striker Diego Costa has signed for Atletico Mineiro on a free transfer.

The 32-year-old has reportedly committed to a contract that will see him remain with the Brazilian outfit until December 2022.

Costa spent the last eight months without a club, having decided to cut ties with Atletico Madrid midway through the 2020-21 campaign, and has opted to return to his country of birth after a 16-year career in European football.

What's been said?

Atletico Mineiro have confirmed the striker's arrival in an official statement on their website, which reads: "Diego Costa is a Galo player.

"The athletic board and the player reached an agreement today. Galo will be his first club as a professional athlete in Brazil."

Why did Costa leave Atletico Madrid?

Costa rejoined Atletico Madrid from Chelsea on a permanent three-and-a-half-year contract in January 2018, but left Wanda Metropolitano six months before the end of the agreement.

The Spain international, who switched international allegiance from Brazil in 2014, cited personal reasons for wanting to leave Atletico after a turbulent second spell at the club that included him being handed an eight-match ban for insulting a referee.

Costa's career achievements

Costa won five trophies in his first stint on Atletico's books, including the Liga title and Copa del Rey, before being snapped up by Chelsea for £32 million ($44m) in 2014.

The experienced frontman went on to help the Blues secure two Premier League titles in four years, scoring 58 goals in 120 appearances, but had a well-documented falling out with then-head coach Antonio Conte towards the end of his time at Stamford Bridge.

Costa claimed Europa League and UEFA Super Cup honours after returning to Atletico, and received a Liga winners' medal for scoring twice in seven appearances for the club last term.

He will now be tasked with helping Atletico Mineiro fight for Copa Libertadores success in their ongoing 2021 campaign, and will link up with ex-Brazil team-mate Hulk at the Arena MRV.

