Former Bafana Bafana international Marc Batchelor passes away after being shot

A former South African football star who played for Kaizer Chiefs and Orlando Pirates has tragically passed away

According to reports, former Bafana Bafana, and player Marc Batchelor has allegedly been gunned down.

This follows a shooting which occurred in Johannesburg.

According to a report by News24, Batchelor was on his way to Olivedale along with his gardner when two gunmen on motorbikes allegedly opened fire on his car.

Details of the incident were confirmed by police spokesperson Lungelo Dlamini, who also revealed the incident took place at around 18:00 on Monday evening.

"He was shot through the window several times and died at the scene," Dlamini told News24.

Furthermore, the police spokesperson revealed an investigation has been opened into the motive behind the murder.

However, it is alleged that the former striker’s death could have been a hit, although this was not confirmed by Dlamini.

“A case of murder is being investigated by the police and the motive behind the attack is still unknown, Dlamini continued.

Meanwhile, it is believed that no arrests have been made.