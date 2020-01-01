Former Arsenal defender Armand Traore likens Partey to club legend Vieira

The Gunners boosted their midfield options with the signing of the Ghana international on the European transfer Deadline Day this summer

Former defender Armand Traore said new signing Thomas Partey shares some similarities with club legend Patrick Vieira after he completed a permanent transfer from last Tuesday.

Vieira captained the Invincibles to Premier League glory in 2004 and Partey has been tipped to do a similar job the former midfielder did in the middle of the park.

After Arsenal paid his £45 million release clause, the Black Stars midfielder moved to North London on a four-year deal with the option of an additional season on the European transfer Deadline Day.

Traore who played for Arsenal between 2006 and 2011, is delighted by the signing of the 27-year-old and the qualities he will bring to Mikel Arteta’s team.

“I’m extremely pleased and I think all Arsenal fans are absolutely buzzing,” Traore told Talk Sport.

“They know about Patrick Vieira, because he is a legend of the club, and there’s definitely some similarities with Thomas Partey.

“For me, they needed someone like that in there and a grafter and someone happy to do the dirty work. He knows that’s his job and his role.

“The good thing about this guy is he’s not just there to destroy the attack or the opponent’s play, as he can play football. He’s got very good technique, really strong in the tackle [and] powerful.”

The Senegalese left-back also reserved praise for Arteta’s impact at the club after securing Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang’s contract renewal a month ago and he wants outcast Mesut Ozil back in the team.

“I’m so impressed with what Arteta is doing. If you look through the lines, you can see what they’re doing,” Traore added.

“Last time, I told you the first signing or the priority was to keep [Pierre-Emerick] Aubameyang and that’s been done.

“If Arteta and Ozil can find a little agreement to get him back in the team – because the qualities he possesses, he needs to be in that team – it would be brilliant to see Aubmeyang, Ozil, Partey and all these players [on the pitch].

“I think they’re building something great. They’re definitely moving forward and I think the fans should just trust Arteta.”

Partey is in contention to make his Premier League debut when Arsenal travel to on Saturday. They are currently fourth in the table with nine points after four games.