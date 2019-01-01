'Spurs and Man Utd will finish in the top four' - Anderton predicts Champions League race

The former Tottenham midfielder has written off his old team's London rivals in the battle to qualify for Europe's premier club competition

and Hotspur will have sealed places come the end of the season, predicts former Spurs and midfielder Darren Anderton.

The race for the top four is tightly contested at the moment with Spurs, , and United all battling it out.

Despite United being two points off the pace, and Spurs losing three of their last four, Anderton believes that those two sides will occupy third and fourth position ahead of Arsenal and Chelsea.

“It’s always all about the run you’re on because results breed confidence. Spurs have definitely had a wobble and lost some games that really they shouldn’t have – the game, the game," said Anderton, speaking exclusively to 888Sport .

"These are games where if you want to be in the top four or challenge for the title you can’t lose and especially in the manner that they did.

"So that was disappointing and then, of course, the immediate reaction is to start looking down and start worrying. It would be quite a negative to not finish in the top four, especially with the new stadium coming next week.

“I still fancy Spurs though to join and . Then I’d go for United.”

Although his former team have been through a run of poor form lately, Anderton still believes they are just as good as Premier League leaders Liverpool, with the two sides due to clash in what will be a huge game in the title race on Sunday.

He added: "When I look at Liverpool I don’t see them being a better team than Spurs to be honest but they’ve done the business and got the points. They’re the one who is still up there.

“It’s a tough one to call. I went to watch the game at Wembley earlier this season and Liverpool were by far the better team, no doubt about it they were different class and Spurs struggled to keep with them.

"But are they still at that level? Now, this weekend it could go either way with so much talent on display. There’s a great work ethic across both teams and it will be some battle. I’m looking forward to watching it, that’s for sure.”