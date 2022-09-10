Forge vs Cavalry: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & how to watch

A top-flight Canadian encounter is set to take place - here's everything you need to know and how you can watch along...

The 2022 Canadian Premier League season continues this weekend as Forge welcome Cavalry to meet them in a vital encounter.

The league is entering the last stages of the campaign, and there's still plenty at stake for several of its bigger sides.

GOAL brings you details on how to watch the game on TV in the UK and U.S. as well as how to stream it live online.

Forge vs Cavalry date & kick-off time

Game: Forge vs Cavalry Date: September 10, 2022 Kick-off: 10:00pm BST / 5:00pm ET Stream: fuboTV (start with free trial)

How to watch Forge vs Cavalry on TV & live stream online

In the United States (U.S.), the game can be watched live and on-demand with fuboTV (start with a free trial). New users can sign up for a free seven-day trial of the live sports streaming service, which can be accessed via iOS, Android, Chromecast, Amazon Fire TV, Roku and Apple TV as well as on a web browser.

Viewers in the U.S. can also watch the game live on TV on FOX Soccer Plus.

In the UK, the match will be broadcast on BT Sport 1, while the game can also be streamed through the BT Sport App.

Country TV channel Live stream US FOX Soccer Plus fuboTV UK BT Sport 1 BT Sport App

Forge squad & team news

With the business end of the season coming into view, Forge are four points off the summit, and know that victory will pull them closer to the top spot.

That could be crucial, with only a few chances to snatch points left, particularly as the sides around them jockey for position.

Position Players Goalkeepers Henry, Kalongo, Bontis Defenders Grant, Morgan, Krutzen, Metusala, Stampatori, Owolabi-Belewu Midfielders Bekker, Castello, Achinioti-Jönsson, Poku, Hojabrpour, Jensen, Sissoko Forwards Samuel, Choiniére, Campbell, Nanco, Welshman, Pacius, Borges, Caldeira, Browne

Cavalry squad and team news

Like Forge, Cavalry are embroiled in the race for top spot - and unlike their hosts, victory today would vault them to the top spot, at least for now.

That makes a win here more than just a crucial result but a psychological blow to their foe too in the battle to be crowned champion.