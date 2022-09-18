Forge FC at Pacific FC: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & how to watch

A top-flight Canadian clash takes place - here's everything you need to know and how you can watch along...

The 2022 Canadian Premier League campaign continues this weekend as Forge FC face off with Pacific FC in a major clash.

With just a handful of weeks until the end of the season, both teams remain in the mix for a spot in the upper half of the table.

GOAL brings you details on how to watch the game on TV in the UK and U.S. as well as how to stream it live online.

Forge at Pacific date & kick-off time

Game: Forge FC at Pacific FC Date: September 18/19, 2022 Kick-off: 1:00am BST / 8:00pm ET Stream: fuboTV (start with free trial)

How to watch Forge at Pacific on TV & live stream online

In the United States (U.S.), the game can be watched live and on-demand with fuboTV (start with a free trial). New users can sign up for a free seven-day trial of the live sports streaming service, which can be accessed via iOS, Android, Chromecast, Amazon Fire TV, Roku and Apple TV as well as on a web browser.

Viewers in the U.S. can also watch the game live on TV on FOX Sports 2.

In the UK, the match will be broadcast on BT Sport 2, while the game can also be streamed through the BT Sport App.

Country TV channel Live stream US FOX Sports 2 fuboTV UK BT Sport 2 BT Sport App

Forge squad & team news

With just one win from their last five, Forge have been in something of a funk, seeing their prospects of a finish near the summit fade over recent weeks.

They are still in the top four however and can take great strides forward with another three-point haul this weekend.

Position Players Goalkeepers Henry, Kalongo, Bontis Defenders Grant, Morgan, Krutzen, Metusala, Stampatori, Owolabi-Belewu Midfielders Bekker, Castello, Achinioti-Jönsson, Poku, Hojabrpour, Jensen, Sissoko Forwards Samuel, Choiniére, Campbell, Nanco, Welshman, Pacius, Borges, Caldeira, Browne

Pacific squad and team news

Perched just outside the upper half of the table, Pacific are breathing down the neck of several rivals with a handful of games to go.

They cannot afford to drop points if they wish to stay in the hunt however, making this encounter a crucial one for their prospects.