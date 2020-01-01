Football on TV this week: Matches to watch & live stream in India today, tomorrow & this weekend

Goal lists out the television listings of all the major football activity from across the world

Football never stops they say, and there's no arguing with that statement if you take a look at the TV schedule. Whether it is the , Premier League, or the , there is almost always some action to watch on television.

Here are all the fixtures that are being shown live in tonight, tomorrow and this week on channels such as Star Sports, DSport, Sony TEN and more.

*All times are IST.



Thursday, January 23

return to Premier League action, while and Leicester will be looking to return to winning ways, too.

Elsewhere, there are both and ISL games on the calendar as well, with awaiting a trip to NEROCA.

Time (IST) Match TV channel 12:50 am Premier League: vs West Ham Star Sports 3 12:50 am Premier League: Tottenham vs Norwich Star Sports Select 2 SD & HD 1:30 am Premier League: Man Utd vs Star Sports Select 1 SD & HD 2 pm I-League: NEROCA vs Mohun Bagan DSport 7:20 pm ISL: Chennaiyin vs Jamshedpur Star Sports 2 SD & HD, 1 Hindi SD & HD, 1 Tamil/Telegu/Kannada/Bangla



Friday, January 24

There is more Premier League action on Star Sports on Friday, with leaders travelling to .

Time (IST) Match TV channel 1:20 am Premier League: Wolves vs Liverpool Star Sports Select 1 SD & HD 7:20 pm ISL: Hyderabad vs Star Sports 2 SD & HD, 1 Hindi SD & HD, 1 Tamil/Telegu/Kannada/Bangla



Saturday, January 25

There is action on Sony TEN and ESPN at the weekend as Milan travel to Brescia, while Bundesliga hopefuls , and can be seen in action on Star Sports.

Time (IST) Match TV channel 12:46 am Bundesliga: Dortmund vs 1. FC Koln Star Sports Select 1 SD & HD 1:15 am Serie A: Brescia vs Milan Sony TEN 2 SD & HD 7 pm I-League: Chennai City vs DSport 7:20 pm ISL: vs Star Sports 2 SD & HD, 1 Hindi SD & HD, 1 Tamil/Telegu/Kannada/Bangla 7:45 pm Bundesliga: Eintracht vs RB Leipzig Star Sports Select 1 SD & HD 7:46 pm Bundesliga: Monchengladbach vs Star Sports Select 2 SD & HD 10:30 pm Serie A: vs Sony ESPN SD & HD 10:46 pm Bundesliga: Bayern Munich vs Star Sports Select 2 SD & HD



Sunday, January 26

The weekend ends with a nice mix of Serie A, I-League and Bundesliga, with Milan, and among the teams to be watched on Sony TEN, DSport and Star Sports.

Time (IST) Match TV channel 1:15 am Serie A: vs Sony TEN 2 SD & HD 5 pm Serie A: Inter Milan vs Sony TEN 1 SD & HD 7 pm I-League: vs Churchill Brothers DSport 7:46 pm Bundesliga: Werder vs Star Sports Select 2 SD & HD 10:16 pm Bundesliga: Bayer Leverkusen vs Fortuna Star Sports Select 2 SD & HD 10:30 pm Serie A: vs Sony TEN 1 SD & HD



Monday, January 27

Late Sunday night you got have a tricky fixture against as the Turin look to extend their lead atop.

Time (IST) Match TV channel 1:15 am Serie A: Napoli vs Juventus Sony TEN 1 SD & HD



