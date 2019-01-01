Football Manager 2020 wonderkids: Best young strikers, midfielders, defenders & goalkeepers

You've got the latest release of the game and want to improve your youth prospects, so where do you start?

Football Manager 2020 will soon be hitting shelves across the world with the November release date just around the corner.

One of the most satisfying aspects of the management simulation is discovering wonderkids - the next Neymar or Lionel Messi, say - and helping them develop into world-class players.

Whether you want to implement a policy of bringing youth through to the first team similar to or hope to recreate something akin to 'Fergie's Fledgings' at , scouting talented teens is essential.

To help you on your way, Goal takes a look at some of the best young players who will be worth considering in the transfer market.

Football Manager 2020 wonderkid forwards

Joao Felix is probably the best known wonderkid striker in the world right now following his big-money move to from during the summer, which made him the third most expensive footballer of all time. Naturally, signing Felix so soon after his switch to Atleti might prove difficult, but he is certainly one to consider.

NxGn 2019 winner Jadon Sancho has flourished since leaving and moving to . Given his growing stature in the and as a full international, he'll be on the more expensive side of the scale, but if you're managing a big club and can afford him, he'll be worth it.

Other wonderkid strikers worth scouting include Erling Haaland, who shone for Norway at the 2019 Under-20 World Cup and is flying at Red Bull Salzburg, Manchester United youngster Mason Greenwood and starlet Ansu Fati. forward Troy Parrott has been turning heads for the Premier League club in the UEFA Youth League in recent seasons, while 's Fabio Silva could be a bargain signing.

The likes of Gabriel Martinelli, Callum Hudson-Odoi and Vinicius Jr. are other options, but you will need to be willing to put your hands into your pockets in order to secure their services.

Player Age Nationality Club Erling Haaland 19 Norway Red Bull Salzburg Jadon Sancho 19 England Borussia Dortmund Danylo Sikan 18 Leonardo Campana 18 Barcelona SC Lincoln 18 Flamengo Willem Geubbels 18 Gabriel Martinelli 18 Brazil Pietro Pellegri 18 Monaco Mason Greenwood 17 England Manchester United Rodrygo 18 Brazil Vinicius Jr. 19 Brazil Real Madrid Callum Hudson-Odoi 18 England Adil Aouchiche 17 France Kaio Jorge 17 Brazil Santos Ansu Fati 16 Barcelona Troy Parrott 17 Ireland Tottenham Joao Felix 18 Atletico Madrid Lee Harkin 16 Ireland Louie Barry 16 England Barcelona Fabio Silva 17 Portugal Porto

Football Manager 2020 wonderkid midfielders

Pep Guardiola has tipped Phil Foden for big things and the Manchester City midfielder is one who should be at the top of your shopping list, if you can get the Premier League champions to sell.

Real Madrid's Takefusa Kubo and Paris Saint-Germain playmaker Xavi Simons are other wonderkids at big-name clubs who appear destined for the top. The likes of 's Karamoko Dembele, Ajax starlet Ryan Gravenberch and Velez's Thiago Almada might be more readily available.

midfielder Lee Kang-in won the Golden Ball at the 2019 U-20 World Cup and is considered one of the best young players in La Liga.

Player Age Nationality Club Lee Kang-in 18 Valencia Heorhiy Tsitaishvili 18 Ukraine Dynamo Kiev Takefusa Kubo 18 Real Madrid Mohammed Ihattaren 17 Thiago Almada 18 Velez Sarsfield Sergio Gomez 19 Spain Borussia Dortmund Ryan Gravenberch 17 Netherlands Ajax Domink Szoboszlai 18 Hungary Red Bull Salzburg Hugo Felix 15 Portugal Benfica Sandro Tonali 19 Italy Brescia Phil Foden 19 England Manchester City Efrain Alvarez 17 Steve Mvoue 17 Azur Star Yaounde Matias Palacios 17 Argentina San Lorenzo Pedri 16 Spain Las Palmas / Barcelona Giovanni Reyna 16 United States Borussia Dortmund Daniel Maldini 17 Italy Eduardo 16 Angola Xavi Simons 16 Netherlands Paris Saint-Germain Harvey Elliott 16 England Karamoko Dembele 16 Celtic

Football Manager 2020 wonderkid defenders

Liverpool boast a Dutch defensive duo who have naturally been likened to their first-team hero Virgil van Dijk. Sepp van den Berg and Ki-Jana Hoever are highly rated by the Anfield club but could be decent loan options if you're managing a team in the lower leagues. Manchester City's Eric Garcia and Chelsea's Ethan Ampadu are other bright prospects from the Premier League.

Ajax full-back Sergino Dest, who recently declared for the U.S. national team, has already broken into the first team at the Amsterdam Arena, while 's Sebastian Walukiewicz is deemed one of the best young defenders in Serie A. In , a Scottish centre-back who has been likened to Mats Hummels - Liam Morrison - will be hoping to make a breakthrough at .

Player Age Nationality Club Ozan Kabak 19 Juan Miranda 19 Spain Barcelona Ki-Jana Hoever 17 Netherlands Liverpool Benoit Badiashile 18 France Monaco Eric Garcia 18 Spain Manchester City Ethan Ampadu 18 Chelsea Sergino Dest 18 United States Ajax Sebastian Walukiewicz 19 Cagliari Luan Candido 18 Brazil Rayan Ait-Nouri 18 France Jonathan Panzo 18 England Monaco Max Aarons 19 England Sepp van den Berg 17 Netherlands Liverpool Timothee Pembele 16 France Paris Saint-Germain Liam Morrison 16 Scotland Bayern Munich

Football Manager 2020 wonderkid goalkeepers

Bayern Munich goalkeeper Christian Fruchtl has naturally drawn comparisons to Manuel Neuer and has been working as an understudy to the iconic shot-stopper for a number of years now.

Brazilian goalkeeper Gabriel Brazao, who is on the books at , is a player who will hope to follow in the footsteps of the likes of Alisson and Ederson, while Manchester City's Gavin Bazunu is tipped for a bright future.

Player Age Nationality Club Christian Fruchtl 19 Germany Bayern Munich Gabriel Brazao 18 Brazil Inter Gavin Bazunu 17 Ireland Manchester City Lucas Bergstrom 16 Finland Chelsea Lucas Canizares 17 Spain Real Madrid Coniah Boyce-Clarke 16 England Reading Gabriel Slonina 15 United States

