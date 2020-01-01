Football Manager 2020: Who are the best free agents on the game?

Adding experience to your squad for free is a useful and money-saving way to improve your prospects in the game

A solid free transfer in any game of Football Manager can be a brilliant, cost-effective way to boost your squad options, particularly if your hands are tied when it comes to finances.

Naturally, it depends on which club you are managing and what the needs of your squad are, but in each edition of the game there are a handful of decent free agents floating about that can be snapped up.

Seasoned international players with experience in the top leagues and continental competition can be found, though it's true that many tend to be at the tail end of their careers - but experience can be a good thing.

If you're starting a new game of Football Manager 2020 - perhaps availing of their offer to play for free - and wondering who to sign for free, Goal brings you a selection of the best free agents.

Best free agent forwards on Football Manager 2020

Player Age* Position Nationality Wilfried Bony 30 ST Giuseppe Rossi 32 ST Hatem Ben Arfa 32 AM RC, FC Paulo Henrique 30 AM RL, ST Marcus Pedersen 29 ST Norway Jonathas 30 ST Brazil Obafemi Martins 34 ST Keirrison 30 ST Brazil

Ivory Coast international and former striker Wilfried Bony is available for free in the game, as is former attacker Giuseppe Rossi, but you may find injury issues with both.

Former and forward Hatem Ben Arfa would bring an abundance of technique to your squad, or else you could go for a blast from the past with ex- star Obafemi Martins.

Keirrison, the ex- player who was famous for his 'seal dribble', is also available, if you're smitten by the idea of nostalgia and novelty signings.

Best free agent midfielders on Football Manager 2020

Player Age* Position Nationality Lucas Silva 26 DM Brazil Darren Fletcher 35 DM Yoann Gourcuff 32 AM C France Riccardo Montolivo 34 DM Italy Stephen Ireland 32 AM C Ireland Mile Jedinak 34 DM Delvin N'Dinga 31 DM Congo Sekou Sanogo 30 DM Ivory Coast Diego Poyet 26 DM Valon Behrami 34 DM Jack Rodwell 28 DC, DM Gabriel Torje 29 AM RLC Romania Emre Colak 28 AM LC Diego Capel 31 AM L

Many of the midfield options available for free are vastly experienced, such as former and Italy star Riccardo Montolivo, or Premier League winning defensive midfielder Darren Fletcher.

However, there are others who are slightly younger, including England international Jack Rodwell, former Manchester City playmaker Stephen Ireland and ex- man Lucas Silva.

Or how about a man who was likened to Zinedine Zidane in his early career - Yoann Gourcuff?

Best free agent defenders on Football Manager 2020

Player Age* Position Nationality Fabio Coentrao 31 D/WB RL, AM RL Ivan Strinic 31 D/WB/M L Ignazio Abate 32 D/WB R Italy Alan Hutton 34 D/WB R Scotland Maximiliano Pereira 35 D/WB R Uruguay Martin Olsson 31 D/WB L Alexander Buttner 30 D/WB L Aleksandar Pantic 27 D RC Philipp Wollscheid 30 D C Slobodan Rajkovic 30 DC Serbia James Collins 35 DC Gabriel Paletta 33 DC Italy Johan Djourou 32 DC Switzerland Alexander Milosevic 27 DC Sweden Richard Keogh 32 DC Ireland Serdar Tasci 32 DC Germany

Portugal international wing-back Fabio Coentrao is the highest-profile free agent defender in the game and there are loads of potential signings with top-level experience.

They include Ivan Strinic, who played in the 2018 World Cup final with Croatia, Italy international Ignazio Abate and former centre-back Johan Djourou.

Other potential signings include Gabriel Paletta, Alan Hutton and Martin Olsson, as well as former Manchester United full-back Alexander Buttner.

Best free agent goalkeepers on Football Manager 2020

Player Age* Position Nationality Emiliano Viviano 33 GK Italy Jordan Archer 26 GK Scotland Fabiano 31 GK Brazil Johann Carrasso 31 GK France Stefano Sorrentino 40 GK Italy Agustin Orion 38 GK

When it comes to free agent goalkeepers in Football Manager 2020, the options are fairly limited.

Emiliano Viviano, who has played for Italy and , is probably the best available shot-stopper, but there are others such as Scottish goalkeeper Jordan Archer and former custodian Fabiano.

