Football calendar 2021: Key dates for Premier League, Champions League, Euro 2020 & more this year

Your essential compendium of dates for the biggest football competitions in the world this year

Football is a way of life for many people with some fanatics tailoring their days and weeks according to what games may be on at a given time.

To help you plan your football consumption, Goal has all the key dates of the biggest football competitions in Europe, including the Premier League, , and more.

Contents

(Click on the competition to see a run-down of the schedule dates)

Premier League

The 2020-21 Premier League season began on September 12, 2020 and it will conclude on May 23, 2021.

The 2021-22 Premier League season is due to get under way in August 2021, running until May 2022.

Latest Premier League fixtures and results.

English Championship

The 2020-21 Championship season began on Friday September 11, 2020 and the ordinary season (ie Gameweek 46) finishes on the weekend of May 8, 2021.

Championship play-offs take place after the normal season schedule concludes and the play-off final will be played on May 29, 30 or 31, 2021.

The semi-final matches will be played in the week or two before the final.

The 2021-22 Championship season should begin in August 2021 and conclude in May 2022.

Latest Championship fixtures and results.

The 2020-21 Carabao Cup began in August 2020 and the final will be played on April 25, 2021.

Event Dates First round August 29, September 4, 5, 6, 2020 Second round September 15, 16, 17, 2020 Third round September 22, 23, 24, 2020 Fourth round September 29, 30, October 1, 2020 Quarter-finals December 22, 23, 2020 Semi-finals January 5, 6, 2021 Final April 25, 2021

When the new season kicks off, the 2021-22 Carabao Cup is expected to revert to normal programming, beginning in August 2021 and ending in February 2022.

The 2020-21 FA Cup kicked off in August 2020 and the final will be played on May 15, 2021.

Here are the key dates for the 2020-21 competition:

Event Dates Qualifying rounds August 31 - November 4, 2020 First round November 6, 7, 8, 9, 29 2020 Second round November 27, 28, 29, 30, 2020 Third round January 8, 9, 10, 11, 2021 Fourth round January 22, 23, 24, 25, 2021 Fifth round February 8, 9, 10, 11, 2021 Quarter-finals March 19, 20, 21, 22, 2021 Semi-finals April 16-18, 2021 Final May 15, 2021

The 2021-22 FA Cup will follow a similar schedule, beginning in August 2021 and ending in May 2022.

September 12, 2020 was the date of the opening fixtures of the 2020-21 Liga season in and it will end on May 23, 2021.

As with other European leagues, the 2021-22 La Liga season is expected to kick off in August 2021 and run until May 2022.

Latest La Liga fixtures and results.

The 2020-21 Copa del Rey kicked off on November 11, 2020 and it will end with the final on April 18, 2021.

Key dates can be seen below.

Event Dates Preliminary round November 11, 2020 First round December 15, 16, 17, 23, 30, 2020 Second round January 5, 6, 7, 2021 Last 32 January 16, 17, 20, 21, 2021 Last 16 January 27, 2021 Quarter-finals February 3, 2021 Semi-finals February 10, March 3, 2021 Final April 18, 2021

The 2020-21 Bundesliga season began on September 18, 2020 and it will come to an end on May 22, 2021.

The 2021-22 Bundesliga campaign should revert to normal time schedules, kicking off in August 2021 and ending in May 2022.

Latest Bundesliga fixtures and results.

DFB Pokal

The 2020-21 DFB Pokal began on September 2020 and it will conclude with the final on May 13, 2021.

Here are the key dates:

Event Dates First round September 11 - 14, 2020 Second round December 22, 23, 2020 Last 16 February 2, 3, 2021 Quarter-finals March 2, 3, 2021 Semi-finals May 1, 2, 2021 Final May 13, 2021

The 2020-21 Italian Serie A season kicked off on September 19, 2020 and it concludes on May 23, 2021.

With no delays currently anticipated, the 2021-22 Serie A season should revert to the usual schedule - beginning in August 2021 and running until May 2022.

Latest Serie A fixtures and results.

The 2020-21 Coppa Italia commenced on September 22, 2020 (first stage) and ends with the final on May 19, 2021.

Here are the competition's key dates.

Event Dates First round September 22, 23, 2020 Second round September 29, 30, 2020 Third round October 27, 28, 2020 Fourth round November 24, 25, 26, 2020 Last 16 January 16 - 21, 2021 Quarter-finals January 21, 2021 Semi-finals February 2, 10, 2021 Final May 19, 2021

Ligue 1 2020-21 began on August 21, 2020 - a month earlier than most of its counterparts in Europe - and it will come to an end on May 23, 2021.

The 2021-22 Ligue 1 season will follow a similar time schedule, beginning in August 2021 and ending in May 2022.

Coupe de

The 2020-21 Coupe de France began in September 2020, but was paused in October of that year due to Covid-19 restrictions brought into effect in France.

It was due to recommence in January 2021, but dates remain unclear.

Champions League

The 2020-21 Champions League group stage began on October 20, 2020 and the final will be held on May 29, 2021.

Qualifying rounds for the tournament began on August 8, with the preliminary qualifying round.

Here are the key Champions League 2020-21 dates:

Event Dates Group stage draw October 1, 2020 Group stage October 20 - December 9, 2020 Last 16 draw December 14, 2020 Last 16 February 16, 17, 23, 24 & March 9, 10, 16, 17, 2021 Quarter-finals draw March 19, 2021 Quarter-finals April 6, 7, 13, 14, 2021 Semi-finals April 27, 28 & May 4, 5, 2021 Final May 29, 2021

The 2021-22 Champions League is set to kick off in June 2021 (qualifying stages), with the group stage expected to take place between September and December 2021.

Latest Champions League fixtures and results.

The 2020-21 Europa League group stage began on October 22, 2020 and the final will be held on May 26, 2021.

Qualifying rounds for the tournament began on August 20, with the preliminary qualifying round.

Here are the key dates:

Event Dates Group stage draw October 2, 2020 Group stage October 22 - December 10, 2020 Last 32 draw December 14, 2020 Last 32 February 18, 25, 2021 Last 16 draw February 26, 2021 Last 16 March 11, 18, 2021 Quarter-finals draw March 19, 2021 Quarter-finals April 8, 15, 2021 Semi-finals April 29, May 6, 2021 Final May 26, 2021

The 2021-22 Europa League will kick off with qualifying matches in August 2021, with the competition proper commencing with the group stage in September 2021, running until December 2021. It will conclude in May 2022.

Latest Europa League fixtures and results.

FIFA Club World Cup

The 2020 FIFA Club World Cup was moved to 2021 due to Covid-19-related delays and will now take place from February 1 to February 11, 2021.

Here are the dates for the competition:

Event Dates First round February 1, 2021 Second round February 4, 2021 Semi-finals February 7, 8, 2021 Fifth-place February 7, 2021 Third-place February 11, 2021 Final February 11, 2021

Guide to the 2020 FIFA Club World Cup.

UEFA Women's Champions League

The 2020-21 UEFA Women's Champions League began in November 2020 and the final will take place on May 16, 2021.

Here are the dates for the 2020-21 Women's Champions League.

Event Dates First qualifying round November 3, 4, 2020 Second qualifying round November 18, 19, 2020 Last 32 December 8, 9, 15, 16, 2020 Last 16 March 3, 4, 10, 11, 2021 Quarter-finals March 23, 24, 31 & April 1, 2021 Semi-finals April 24, 25 & May 1, 2, 2021 Final May 16, 2021

Euro 2020

Euro 2020 will begin on June 11, 2021 and the final will be played on July 11, 2021.

The tournament, also known as the UEFA European Championship, was supposed to take place in summer 2020, but it was postponed until 2021 as a result of public health concerns arising from the Covid-19 pandemic.

Here are the key dates for Euro 2020 in 2021:

Event Dates Group stage June 11 - June 23, 2021 Last 16 June 26, 27, 28, 29, 2021 Quarter-finals July 2, 3, 2021 Semi-finals July 6, 7, 2021 Final July 11, 2021

Summer Olympics

The 2020 summer Olympics were moved to the summer of 2021.

The women's tournament will kick off first, beginning on July 21, 2021 and the final will be played on August 6, 2021.

The men's tournament is expected to begin on July 22, 2021 and the final will be played on August 7, 2021.

UEFA Conference League

The inaugural UEFA Conference League will kick off in July 2021 with the qualifying stage wrapping up in August 2021.

The competition proper will then get under way in September 2021 and it will finish in May 2022.

UEFA Super Cup

The 2021 UEFA Super Cup will be played in August 2021 between the winners of the Champions League and the winners of the Europa League.

It will be held at Windsor Park, Belfast, which is home to the football team.

World Cup 2022 qualifiers

World Cup qualification for the 2022 tournament in is already under way in some regions.

The UEFA qualifying rounds take place throughout 2021, with group matches being played in March, September, October and November.

CONMEBOL qualifying continues with games in March, June, September, October and November 2021.

International windows in 2021 will largely be focused on whittling down the competitors for next year's tournament.

The 2020-21 UEFA Nations League concludes in October 2021.

Semi-finals will be played on October 6 and 7, with the final taking place on October 10. The third-place play-off will also be played on October 10.

Event Dates Semi-finals October 6, 7, 2021 Third-place play-off October 10, 2021 Final October 10, 2021

Transfer window dates

The mid-season transfer registration period, otherwise known as the January transfer window, opened on January 2 in England, Germany and France, before opening on January 4 in Spain and Italy.

The January 2021 transfer window will close on the same date across Europe's top leagues - February 1.

FIFA has yet to finalise the dates for the summer 2021 transfer window (the pre-season transfer registration period for 2021-22).

League Winter transfer window Summer transfer window Premier League Jan 2 - Feb 1, 2021 To be confirmed La Liga Jan 4 - Feb 1, 2021 To be confirmed Bundesliga Jan 2 - Feb 1, 2021 To be confirmed Serie A Jan 4 - Feb 1, 2021 To be confirmed Ligue 1 Jan 2 - Feb 1, 2021 To be confirmed

