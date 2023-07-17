'My agent's dealing with this' - USMNT star Folarin Balogun suggests the wheels are in motion as he provides update on his Arsenal future

USMNT star Folarin Balogun has left his Arsenal future in the hands of his agent, insisting that he will be happy whatever the outcome.

Balogun leaves Arsenal future to his agent

Successful loan spell with Reims

Interest from clubs like Inter Milan

WHAT HAPPENED: After a productive loan spell at Stade Reims, where he scored 21 goals in 37 Ligue 1 appearances, the 22-year-old has returned to Arsenal. Balogun has publicly stated his unwillingness to go out on loan again, with several club including Inter Milan showing interest in signing him. However, his immediate focus remains on impressing Mikel Arteta during the Gunners' pre-season preparations.

WHAT THEY SAID: Speaking to 90min, Balogun said: "I was away for the year, so I'm just back, I'm obviously just focused on pre-season with the team. I'm really just focused here and of course, my agent and my family are dealing with this."

AND WHAT'S MORE: Speaking to CBS, he added: "I obviously went away and the aim of me going away was to prove I can play first-team football.

"Obviously, me coming back, I had a good season, I felt I was able to do that and play at that level so coming back, it's not really much of a situation where I think I need to try extra hard to prove something. It's a decision that's not with me, it's with the people higher up. I'm sure they'll make that decision and whatever happens, I'm cool with it."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Balogun's decision to leave discussions regarding his Arsenal future to his agent and family suggests these is indeed ongoing talks and interest from other clubs.

IN TWO PHOTOS:

WHAT NEXT: Balogun's immediate priority is to perform well during pre-season and make an impact for Arteta. As his agent and family continue to handle the discussions, potential transfer options will be explored. Balogun's focus remains on European football for now, as he aims to give his best on the pitch.