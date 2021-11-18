Fofana drops Chelsea hint amid transfer talk as Leicester defender discusses future

Wesley Fofana is seeing a potential move to Chelsea speculated on, and the Leicester defender admits that the Blues are one of the clubs that he dreams of representing.

The highly-rated France Under-21 international is currently sidelined with a serious leg injury, but that has done little to curb the rumours regarding his future.

With questions being asked of how long Antonio Rudiger will be sticking around at Stamford Bridge, as his contract runs down towards free agency in 2022, Fofana is one of those said to be under consideration by the current Champions League holders.

What has been said?

Fofana has hinted that west London could be a possible landing spot for him, with the 20-year-old centre-half telling a Twitter Spaces session hosted by ActuFoot when quizzed on his dream destinations: “There is Marseille, Real Madrid, Barcelona.

“In the Premier League, Chelsea, Man Utd, Man City… but you have to work to achieve your dreams. Through work, you can succeed in it all.”

Pressed further on the admission that he could look to return to his roots at some stage, Fofana added on his home-town club: “I have been a Marseille fan since I was born.

“Marseille, it is a dream. We don't know what is waiting for us in football.”

When will Fofana play again?

Wesley Fofana says he has a fractured fibula after the awful challenge he suffered in Leicester's pre-season match yesterday.



Come back stronger, @wesleyfofana 💙



📸 IG/lawestt_ pic.twitter.com/jqmaVBQQKc — GOAL (@goal) August 5, 2021

The talented Frenchman is yet to figure for Leicester in the current campaign having been laid low during a pre-season clash with Villarreal on August 4.

He suffered a fractured fibula and ankle ligament damage in that contest, with a long road to recovery mapped out in front of him.

Positive progress is being made in his rehabilitation, but Foxes boss Brendan Rodgers said at the time: “He won’t play again until 2022.”

It could be that transfer talk is also stepped up in the new year, with Chelsea among those to be drawing up recruitment plans.

If they cannot convince Germany international Rudiger to commit to fresh terms, then reinforcements will be required at the heart of Tuchel’s defensive unit.

