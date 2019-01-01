'Foden's potential is limitless' - Guardiola will give Man City youngster opportunities, insists Arteta

The former Arsenal playmaker and current City coach says the English midfielder will shine when the time comes

assistant Mikel Arteta says that midfielder Phil Foden has "limitless" potential and backed the English youngster to eventually become a star under Pep Guardiola.

Foden has impressed since breaking through with Manchester City, although he has yet to lock down a consistent starting spot at the Etihad.

The 19-year-old made 26 first-team appearances last season, scoring seven goals, although he's only featured three times so far this campaign.

One of those appearances saw Foden find the back of the net as he scored in the recent victory over .

And Arteta says that he believes there's a lot more to come from Foden as he slowly grows into a regular contributor.

“His potential is limitless,” Arteta said. “He is going to set his own limits.

“The most important thing is that, as a club and around the team, we have created a really healthy, inspiring and challenging environment. That’s exactly what he needs.

“The door is open. We have a manager who trusts in young players and he’s going to get opportunities.

“With that type of environment, to grow and to always be going in the right direction is the most important thing.

“I think he’ll be very successful.”

Foden has been described by Guardiola as the heir apparent to David Silva, and the manager said that €500 million (£450m/$550m) would not be enough for him to part with the teenage midfielder.

And, while he does possess Silva's ability to create, Arteta says its the mental side of Foden's game that has impressed him most.

“For me, his best attribute is his passion for the game,” he said. “How much he wants to learn and what he’s able to do to improve.

“Of course, he’s got the skills and physical ability and he’s got a very good coach and very good team-mates who are going to help him.

“His mentality and passion to succeed is what is going to make him one of the best.”

Manchester City are set to visit this weekend as the Premier League returns after the international break.