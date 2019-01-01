Foden receives Guinness World Record for being youngest Premier League title winner

Pep Guardiola plucked the young midfielder from the academy and he already has two Premier League titles to his name while also impressing in Europe

midfielder Phil Foden has earned himself a Guinness World Record as the youngest player to win the Premier League.

Foden was aged 17 years and 350 days at the end of the 2017-18 season when City won the league having amassed 100 points, 19 clear of second-placed .

The Stockport-born midfielder made five Premier League appearances off the bench that season, as well as starting games in the and Carabao Cup.

"I'm over the moon with this,” the 19-year-old told Guinness World Records.

“I didn't really know until someone else told me! It's nice to be recognised and cool to say I've got a world record.”

Foden was sent off in his side’s Champions League meeting with this week but had already put in an impressive performance, demonstrating he could be a big part of this City side in years to come.

The teenager named Bernardo Silva as the most exciting player he has played with, and enthused about what it’s like to play alongside such players under a manager like Pep Guardiola.

"We play with confidence and are encouraged to express ourselves,” he added.

“It's a style of play that suits me best too. We don’t stop working either and one of the biggest things is the fact we all trust each other and work for each other.

“We attack and defend as a team and the minute we lose the ball we hunt to win it back."

Foden also believes the senior team will eventually replicate World Cup wins at youth level in recent years, with Foden part of the team which won the Under-17 World Cup in 2017, with the U20s winning their World Cup in the same year.

“My immediate target is to keep winning with City and play regularly,” he said.

“Beyond that who knows: having won the U17 World Cup it gave me that buzz and made me hungrier for more.

“To win it again with the first team would be the best. We've got a talented generation of players and there’s no reason we can’t make the most of it.”



Foden was joined among the 2020 Guinness World Record recipients by Liverpool’s Trent Alexander-Arnold, who broke the record for most assists in a Premier League season by a defender.

The two players are likely to play a big part for their respective clubs in the future, while also securing their status as two of the best English players around.