Foden & Nelson need to join Sancho & Hudson-Odoi in exciting England side – Ferdinand

The former Three Lions defender is hoping to see more exciting youngsters introduced to the senior squad by Gareth Southgate in the near future

With Jadon Sancho and Callum Hudson-Odoi making their mark on the senior international stage with , Rio Ferdinand wants to see Phil Foden and Reiss Nelson become the next to break through.

The Three Lions are displaying commendable faith in youngsters after seeing their youth teams star over recent years.

World Cup triumphs have been enjoyed at U17 and U20 level, with key men from those successful sides now forcing their way into Gareth Southgate’s plans.

Borussia Dortmund winger Sancho and Chelsea forward Hudson-Odoi have brought exciting skill sets to the England fold, while 20-year-old midfielder Declan Rice made his bow in a 5-0 qualification win over the .

Marcus Rashford, Dele Alli, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Joe Gomez and Ben Chilwell are all 22 years of age or younger and part of Southgate’s future plans.

There is also the promise of more potential pushing its way into the reckoning, with academy graduate Foden and starlet Nelson among those staking serious claims to selections.

Former England defender Ferdinand wants to see talent such as that recognised in the near future, telling The Sun: “As well as Hudson-Odoi and Sancho, I want to see Phil Foden play.

"Everyone’s talking about him. Same with Reiss Nelson.”

Foden is seeing regular football at Premier League champions City this season, while Nelson has impressed during a loan spell at side .

Both men are being tipped for big things, with Foden figuring prominently in the Goal NxGn list of the finest young talent on the planet.

Their potential is expected to be unlocked by club and country, with England in the fortunate position of boasting considerable strength in depth.

Ferdinand admits these are exciting times for the Three Lions, with the class of 2019 considered to be the most promising that a success-starved nation have had to work with in some time.

“Yeah, because of the youngsters,” Ferdinand added when asked if the future is bright.

“Southgate gets it, the excitement and pride it gives to fans to see young players in their team.

"There’s huge potential there.”

England will be back in action on Monday when they take in a trip to Montenegro.

After that qualifier has been completed, attention can then switch to the pursuit of silverware.

Southgate’s side have reached the semi-finals of the Nations League, where they will face the Netherlands on June 6, with sights being set on a final showdown with either or .