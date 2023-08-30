Floyd Mayweather and Ken Griffey Jr. the latest superstars to watch Lionel Messi at Inter Miami

A star-studded crowd featuring Floyd Mayweather and Ken Griffey Jr. were spotted at DRV PNK Stadium Wednesday evening.

Mayweather and Griffey Jr. watching Messi

Continues trend of stars attending Inter Miami matches

Superstar athletes watching a superstar athlete

WHAT HAPPENED? Boxer Floyd Mayweather and former MLB star Ken Griffey Jr. were both seen on the grounds, attending the match to watch Lionel Messi and Inter Miami Wednesday evening.

Mayweather was seen in the crowd, while Griffey was there as a credentialed photographer shooting the match.

WHAT THEY POSTED: The official MLS social media channel on X, formerly Twitter, posted that superstar boxer Floyd Mayweather Jr. and MLB Hall of Famer Ken Griffey Jr. were spotted at DRV PNK Stadium prior to kickoff Wednesday evening.

THE GOSSIP: The superstar athletes spotted Wednesday evening continue the trend of celebrities coming to watch himself in person. The GOAT has drawn athletes, singers, actors and more since his arrival to MLS in July.

WHAT NEXT FOR LIONEL MESSI?: The Argentine will look to put on a show for fans Wednesday evening as Inter Miami host Nashville SC in league play.

