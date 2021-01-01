Flick ruled out of Germany job running by Bayern Munich chief Rummenigge

Joachim Low is stepping down as national team manager after Euro 2020 but it seems the Bayern boss won't be taking over

Bayern Munich CEO Karl-Heinz Rummenigge says Hansi Flick won’t be replacing Joachim Low as manager of the German national team.

Low is set to stand down from his position after Euro 2020, bringing to an end a successful 15-year tenure which brought World Cup glory in 2014.

Flick is less than two years into his own career as a manager but, after winning a historic sextuple with Bayern, he has been tipped as one of the top candidates for the job.

What has been said?

Speaking after Bayern thrashed Stuttgart 4-1 to go four points clear at the top of the Bundesliga, Rummenigge told Welt am Sonntag: "I told [Flick] that we are very satisfied with him.

“We are well advised to finish what we have agreed in the contract. I told Hansi that in no uncertain terms.”

Flick’s Bayern contract runs until 2023 and Rummenigge says that the coach staying in his role "has nothing to do with probability. That is a fact."

He also said the German FA (DFB) don’t want to talk to a coach who is under contract already.

"President Fritz Keller confirmed that to me in a phone call this week," Rummenigge added.

If true, this would also rule the likes of Jurgen Klopp and Julian Nagelsmann out of the running.

Who is favourite to be next Germany manager?

While Flick, Klopp and Nagelsmann have been the most high-profile names linked with the job, none of the three seem likely to take on the role at this stage.

Article continues below

Both Klopp and Nagelsmann have stated their intentions to remain with their current clubs for the foreseeable future.

The current favourite for the job is Ralf Rangnick, the experienced former Leipzig and Schalke coach who was most recently head of sport and development across Red Bull’s clubs. Rangnick has also held talks with Schalke over a return to the club as sporting director.

Further reading