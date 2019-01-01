Five-star Slimani leads Monaco rout of Brest

The Algeria striker took centre stage for Leonardo Jardim's side ran riot to bag their second straight league win

Islam Slimani produced a man-of-the-match performance by providing a hat-trick of assists and scoring a goal as hammered Brest 4-1.

The loanee who was making his fifth start in the on Saturday, started the party the party at Stade Louis II by helping Wissam Ben Yedder break the deadlock in the 26th minute.

Two minutes after the hour mark, Slimani doubled Monaco's lead by converting from the penalty spot to notch his fourth league of the season.

Moments later, the international was involved in the Red and Whites' third goal after laying an assist for Gelson Martins in the 73rd minute.

He wrapped up his excellent showing in front of the home fans by linking up with 's Keita Balde who sealed the win, four minutes after his introduction in the 86th minute.

So far this season, Slimani has registered four assists and four goals in five Ligue 1 outings for Monaco who are 12th in the league table.

's Henry Onyekuru played no part in the encounter and had to watch from the sidelines as an unused substitute for the Red and Whites.