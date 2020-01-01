Fisayo Dele-Bashiru joins Sheffield Wednesday from Manchester City
Sheffield Wednesday have announced the signing of Fisayo Dele-Bashiru from Premier League giants Manchester City for an undisclosed fee.
The 19-year-old midfielder, who becomes the Owls’ first signing has been with the Citizens from the age of eight, rising through the club ranks alongside Phil Foden.
Nevertheless, he was unable to break into Pep Guardiola’s first team - and that necessitated his move to the Hillsborough Stadium where he is expected to continue with his growth in football.
Tom-Bashiru has a glowing reputation as a dynamic box-to-box midfielder and his services will be essential for Garry Monk’s team who are eyeing a place in the English elite division next term.
“I’m honoured to sign for Sheffield Wednesday and I’m excited to be here,” Dele-Bashiru told swfc.co.uk.
“I’m at an age now where I want to be playing first-team football and I am confident it will fall into place for me here.
“I know there are other players in the same position but competition for places is a positive.
“My game is about power, strength and pace, I like to go box-to-box and I like taking on a shot too.
“The manager has shown a desire to bring me to the club and that means a lot. He has a good CV and I’m sure this is the right platform for me at this stage of my career.”
Fisayo’s elder brother Tom also came through the ranks of Manchester City, however, he is currently with Watford having joined the Hornets on a six-year-deal. He will continue life at Vicarage Road next season following their relegation on Saturday.
He was also part of the Nigeria U20 team at the 2019 Fifa U20 World Cup in Poland and he scored a goal in three games before the Flying Eagles’ exit in the Round of 16.