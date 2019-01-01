Firmino has ‘big goals’ & will play wherever he is required at Liverpool

The Brazil international forward has a key role to play for the Reds, with his unselfish nature allowing him to chase down more major honours

Roberto Firmino still has “big goals” at and is determined to “keep winning titles” while filling whatever role is required of him with the Reds.

The international has become a key component in Jurgen Klopp’s plans.

He has never been the most prolific of strikers, but his work rate and unselfish nature make him integral to the ‘heavy metal football’ favoured by the current Liverpool boss.

Firmino has become a winner while at Anfield, with a Premier League crown now being chased down, and the 28-year-old is looking to stick around and collect more medals.

He has told Premier League Productions when quizzed on the changes to his game since arriving in back in 2015: “I think I improved a lot in every way: physically, tactically, mentally, I learned a bit of every aspect.

“But I do not want to stop here. I want to keep improving – I always want more, I have big goals, I want to keep winning titles with this club and that is it.”

Firmino is a star in his own right at Liverpool, but has to share an attacking spotlight with Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane.

He is happy to do that, with the South American prepared to do whatever is asked of him by a side which places greater emphasis on the collective over the individual.

“That is just me, my personality, to try to be a good and humble guy,” Firmino added.

“To try to help my team in the best way with assists and goals. I like that, I like to win all the time, and for that I will always be like this.

“I am a guy who respects my position on the pitch. Where the team needs me, I will play. As a No.9, but sometimes I play as a No.10, and I try to give my best.

“As I mentioned before, I always want to help my team as best as I can and to always be chasing the win, always winning games. That is what matters the most.”

Firmino will also continue to give all he has for Liverpool boss Klopp, with the German considered to be one of the finest coaches in the business.

“I am never tired of praising Klopp,” said the hard-working frontman.

“He has so many good things on and off the pitch. He really helps us on a daily basis, we learn so much from him in every way.

“He is able to have the team with him. We have been doing things well and learning a lot from him, and we have been showing on the pitch that we can grow more and more each day and do our best.”

Firmino has contributed three goals and eight assists to the Liverpool cause across all competitions this season.