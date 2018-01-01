Live Scores
'Finally a round of justice!' - Nigerians react to Uefa Champions League round of 16 draw

On Monday, the qualified teams from the group stage learned their fates for the next round of the elite European tournament

Nigerians are thrilled with the outcome of the draw for this season's Uefa Champions League knockout round and have taken to social media to have their say.

Some of the intriguing ties will see Manchester United take on Ligue 1 champions PSG while Premier League table-toppers Liverpool lock horns with Bayern Munich.

Also lined up among the last 16 teams, is an encounter between Barcelona and Lyon and a date between reigning champions Real Madrid and Ajax.

The first legs of the fixtures will take place on February 12-13 and 19-20.

