FIFA Rankings: India maintains 105th spot ahead of 2022 World Cup Qualifiers

Igor Stimac's men remain at the 105th position in the world and 19th in Asia in the latest FIFA men's rankings...

The Indian men's national team maintained their 105th rank in the latest FIFA men's rankings released on Thursday.

India also maintained their 19th spot among Asian countries. India were ranked 105 in April as well but have not played any matches since.

Igor Stimac's side are set to take on Qatar, Bangladesh and Afghanistan in the remaining matches of the 2022 World Cup qualifiers in June which could see India's ranking change.

The Blue Tigers are currently placed fourth in Group E with three points from five matches. Qatar top the table with 13 points while Oman are hot on their heels with 12. India are nearly out of contention for the top two spots but a third-place finish is well within the reach of the Blue Tigers. That will book them a direct berth in the third round for the 2023 Asian Cup Qualifiers.

India's rivals Qatar are ranked 58th while Afghanistan (149) and Bangladesh (184) maintain their rankings.

India last played a match in March when they took on Oman (2-1 loss) and UAE (6-0 loss).

In Asia, Japan maintained their position at the summit and are ranked 28th in the world followed by Iran (31), Korea Republic (39) and Australia (41).

Globally, Belgium leads the rankings followed by France, Brazil, England, Portugal and Spain - in that order. Italy, Argentina, Uruguay and Denmark complete the top 10.