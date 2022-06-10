FIFA ranking: Mexico vs Suriname - CONCACAF Nations League teams compared

Nisanth V Easwar|
Mexico Suriname CONCACAF Nations LeagueGetty Images
MexicoConcacaf Nations LeagueMexico vs SurinameSuriname

El Tri begin their 2022-23 CONCACAF Nations League journey with a clash against Stanley Menzo's side

Mexico is all set to kick-start their CONCACAF Nations League with a clash against Suriname on Saturday June 11.

In what is only the second edition of the tournament, El Tri are placed in Group A alongside Jamaica and Suriname as the teams compete to win the top honours in the CONCACAF region.

Although Mexico are set to play their group stage opener on Saturday evening, both their Group A opponents have already played against each other twice.

Suriname held Jamaica to a 1-1 draw in the first meeting between the teams before losing the second outing 1-3.

Mexico being one of the strongest teams in the tournament will consider their upcoming group games against Suriname and Jamaica as winnable fixtures. However, it is worth mentioning that the El Tri lost out to eventual champions United States in the semi-final of the previous edition of the CONCACAF Nations League.

What is Mexico's FIFA ranking?

The Mexico national team, under the guidance of former Barcelona head coach Gerard Martino, are currently ninth in the world, according to the latest FIFA ranking published on March 31, 2022. They are also the top-ranked nation in the CONCACAF region and have climbed three places from 12th compared to the FIFA ranking in February 2022.

Gerardo Martino Mexico 2022
Getty Images

Martino's men are set to compete in their eighth consecutive World Cup this year. The team has made it to the last 16 in each of their seven previous World Cup outings.

What is Suriname's FIFA ranking?

El Tri are up against Suriname, a member nation under the Carribean Football Union (CFU) which falls under CONCACAF. The team is coached by former Dutch footballer Stanley Menzo.

Suriname are ranked 141st in the world and 14th among CONCACAF nations in the latest FIFA ranking.

The CFU member nation dropped one place (from 140 to 141) and lost a total of 4.18 points from the FIFA Rankings release in February 2022.

The next FIFA ranking will be published on June 23, 2022.

Latest FIFA ranking (World)

Ranking

Team

Pts

1

Brazil

1832.69

2

Belgium

1827

3

France

1789.85

4

Argentina

1765.13

5

England

1761.71

6

Italy

1723.31

7

Spain

1709.19

8

Portugal

1674.48

9

Mexico

1658.82

10

Netherlands

1658.66

141

Suriname

1073.39

Latest FIFA ranking (CONCACAF)

CONCACAF ranking

World ranking

Team

1

9

Mexico

2

15

United States

3

31

Costa Rica

4

38

Canada

5

61

Panama

6

64

Jamaica

7

74

El Salvador

8

79

Curacao

9

82

Honduras

10

90

Haiti

14

141

Suriname

What are Mexico's recent fixture results?

Date

Type

Result

April 27, 2022

Friendly

Mexico 0-0 Guatemala

May 28, 2022

Friendly

Mexico 2-1 Nigeria

June 2, 2022

Friendly

Mexico 0-2 Uruguay

June 5, 2022

Friendly

Mexico 0-0 Ecuador

June 12, 2022

CONCACAF Nations League

Mexico vs Suriname

June 15, 2022

CONCACAF Nations League

Jamaica vs Mexico