FIFA ranking: El Salvador vs USMNT - How CONCACAF Nations League teams compare

Anselm Noronha|
Christian Pulisic USMNT 2022Getty Images
United StatesConcacaf Nations LeagueEl Salvador vs United StatesEl Salvador

The Yanks play catch-up on their southern neighbours in the CONCACAF Nations League

El Salvador are set to welcome the U.S. men's national team at the Estadio Cuscatlan as they meet in a League A Group D game in the 2022-23 CONCACAF Nations League, on Tuesday night.

La Selecta enter the game as group leaders with 4 points from 2 games - a 3-1 win over Grenada followed by a 2-2 draw against the same opponents.

However, the USMNT have a game in hand as Gregg Berhalter's men began their title defense with a 5-0 win against Grenada in their opener.

What is USMNT's FIFA ranking?

Now ranked 15th in the world, the United States entered the top 10 in the FIFA men's ranking in August 2021 and topped the FIFA ranking in the CONCACAF region towards the end of 2021, but have since gone back sitting one below long-time leaders, Mexico.

USMNT Uruguay 2022
Getty

Since taking over the USMNT in his first national team assignment in his coaching career, Berhalter led the Stars and Stripes to their first CONCACAF Nations League and seventh CONCACAF Gold Cup titles.

United States have been drawn alongside England, Iran and Wales for the 2022 FIFA World Cup later this year. It will be a 11th World Cup since finishing third - their best so far - in the inaugural World Cup in 1930.

What is El Salvador's FIFA ranking?

El Salvador have dropped four spots to be ranked 74th in the latest edition of the FIFA world men's ranking but have remained seventh in the CONCACAF region from the previous calendar year.

Héctor Moreno México El Salvador Eliminatorias Concacaf

Previously serving as assistant of the El Salvador national team between 2015 and 2016, Hugo Perez eventually took up the job as head coach of the country's U-23 side before being elevated to the senior team manager.

The next FIFA ranking will be published on June 23, 2022.

Latest FIFA ranking (World)

Rank

Team

Pts

1

Brazil

1832.69

2

Belgium

1827

3

France

1789.85

4

Argentina

1765.13

5

England

1761.71

6

Italy

1723.31

7

Spain

1709.19

8

Portugal

1674.48

9

Mexico

1658.82

10

Netherlands

1658.66

15

United States

1633.72

74

El Salvador

1331.65

Latest FIFA ranking (CONCACAF)

CONCACAF rank

World rank

Team

1

9

Mexico

2

15

United States

3

31

Costa Rica

4

38

Canada

5

61

Panama

6

64

Jamaica

7

74

El Salvador

8

79

Curacao

9

82

Honduras

10

90

Haiti

What are USMNT's recent fixture results?

Date

Type

Result

January 27, 2022

WCQ R3

United States 1-0 El Salvador

January 30, 2022

WCQ R3

Canada 2-0 United States

February 2, 2022

WCQ R3

United States 3-0 Honduras

March 24, 2022

WCQ R3

Mexico 0-0 United States

March 27, 2022

WCQ R3

United States 5-1 Panama

March 30, 2022

WCQ R3

Costa Rica 2-0 United States

June 1, 2022

Friendly

United States 3-0 Morocco

June 5, 2022

Friendly

United States 0-0 Uruguay

June 10, 2022

CONCACAF Nations League

United States 5-0 Grenada