Fifa fines Zimbabwe for boycotting Women's Olympic qualifier match at home against Zambia

The world's football governing body has punished the Southern African nation for failing to honour their home tie

Fifa has sanctioned Zimbabwe for boycotting the second leg of the second round tie of the African Women's Olympic Qualifiers against Zambia on September 1.

The match, that was scheduled to be played at National Sports Stadium following a 5-0 first-leg loss in Lusaka, saw the hosts not showing up as its players protested over unpaid entitlements.

Reports say that the match's abandonment was due to the withdrawal of players by domestic clubs following the country's football body's failure to fulfil its promise to offset their wages.

“When we went to Zambia there was an agreement that when we return we would get our money from COSAFA,’’ a source informed Zimbabwe newspaper, The Herald.

“So, when we came back, there was no money. I think they did not agree with ZIFA, then clubs took players from camp. The players just went home and no one returned. The main issue is about money.

“For COSAFA, it’s $4 500 but we have not received anything. For the Zambia game (first leg) they agreed with clubs and the players got US$150 for that particular game just before we left.

“When they presented the US$150 that’s when clubs released players but the money was just for that away game and not for the home game.”

For its failure to honour the match, Fifa ordered the Zimbabwe Football Association to pay 10000 CHF [3,652,080 ZWD] and also to forfeit three points and three goals to the Shepolopolo.

Below is the official statement released by Fifa and made available to Goal on Friday.

"The FIFA Disciplinary Committee found the Zimbabwe Football Association responsible for the infringement of the relevant provisions of the Regulations for the Olympic Football Tournaments Games of the XXXII Olympiad Tokyo 2020 related to withdrawal (art. 7 par. 1) and of the FIFA Disciplinary Code related to unplayed matches and abandonment (art. 14).

"The FIFA Disciplinary Committee declares the match of the Women’s Olympic Qualifiers that was scheduled to be played between Zimbabwe and Zambia on 1 September 2019 to be lost by forfeit by Zimbabwe (0-3).

"The FIFA Disciplinary Committee orders the Zimbabwe Football Association to pay a fine to the amount of CHF 10,000.

"In application of art. 6 par. 1 a) of the FIFA Disciplinary Code, the Zimbabwe Football Association is warned on its future conduct.

"The above fine is to be paid within thirty (30) days of notification of the present decision."

The Mighty Warriors have also dropped nine places to 111th in the world ranking released on Friday, with Zambia leapfrogging them to 110th.

