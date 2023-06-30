FIFA unveil eight different 'Unite' armbands for Women's World Cup but will not allow players to wear OneLove band

Players at the Women's World Cup will not be allowed to wear the OneLove armband during matches, but can sport ones supporting other causes.

FIFA denying players right to wear OneLove armband

Players can wear other armbands

Sanctions could be handed out if rules broken

WHAT HAPPENED? Football's governing body has passed down a rule ahead of the tournament implementing that players can only wear approved armbands during games in the competition.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: One of the armbands not allowed to be seen during the tournament is the OneLove armband, which supports same-sex relationships. Instead, FIFA will give captains eight alternative armbands to wear, depending on the stage of the competition.

WHAT THEY SAID?: FIFA president Gianni Infantino said: “Football unites the world and our global events, such as the FIFA Women’s World Cup, have a unique power to bring people together and provide joy, excitement and passion.

“But football does even more than that – it can shine the spotlight on very important causes in our society. After some very open talks with stakeholders, including member associations and players, we have decided to highlight a series of social causes – from inclusion to gender equality, from peace to ending hunger, from education to tackling domestic violence – during all 64 matches at the FIFA Women’s World Cup.”

WHAT NEXT? The same issue of armbands was raised ahead of the men's World Cup in Qatar in 2022, and it's likely that the players in the women's game will have little choice other than adhere to FIFA's rules for fear of getting sanctioned before a ball is even kicked.