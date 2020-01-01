Fifa and NFF celebrate Super Falcons star Ebi at 37

The centre-back has been sent warm messages by the football governing bodies on her birthday

The Football Federation (NFF) and Fifa have celebrated with Super Falcons defender Onome Ebi on her birthday.

The energetic defender, who currently plays in with Henan Huishang, has been sent warm messages on her 37th birthday.

Ebi is the first African player to play in five Women World Cup tournaments, having featured in the 2003, 2007, 2011, 2015 and 2019 editions.

She also won the African Women’s Championship four times with Nigeria and has made 81 appearances for the West Africans.

Ebi has been hailed on her birthday by the football governing bodies, with special mention of her achievements.

Happy birthday to me 🎂🙏. pic.twitter.com/4RHhUvSopt — ONOME EBI (@EBIONOME) May 8, 2020

At club level, Ebi featured for Omidiran Babes and Bayelsa Queens in Nigeria before moving to to join Pitea and then Djurgardens.

She also featured in for Duvenciler Lisesispor and Atasehir Belediyespor, where she won the Turkish Women's First Football League twice.

The centre-back spent three years in Belarus with FC Minsk, winning the Women’s Premier League, Cup and Super Cup with the side.

The former Super Falcons captain has been with Henan Huishang since 2018.