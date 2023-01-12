FIFA 23 Team of the Year: How to vote, best player nominees & release date

Everything you need to know about FIFA 23 Team of the Year, such as nominees, voting and release

FUT Team of the Year is one of the most eagerly anticipated Ultimate Team features and the FIFA 23 edition is no different. The year 2022 drew to a close with the World Cup and there were plenty of standout performers with many late shouts for the shortlist.

So what exactly is FIFA Ultimate Team of the Year, which players have been nominated this year and how does it work?

GOAL brings you everything you need to know, including how to vote for your team.

What is FIFA Ultimate Team of the Year?

The FIFA Ultimate Team of the Year is a special edition collection of 11 players in FUT who are voted as the best performers in the previous 12 months.

FIFA 23's Ultimate Team of the Year will feature the best players from 2022 and their cards will be given massive upgrades in the game as a result.

These 11 players, as well as the '12th player' voted for by fans will be the highest-rated players in FIFA 23 until the release of the next game.

FIFA Ultimate Team of the Year nominees

Lionel Messi, Kylian Mbappe and Erling Haaland are among the TOTY nominees after enjoying impressive years.

There is a spread of representation from across the Premier League, La Liga, Ligue 1, Bundesliga and Serie A.

A number of Messi's Argentina team-mates make the shortlist after their World Cup triumph, with goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez and Benfica's Enzo Fernandez among the Albiceleste representatives.

Neymar, Kevin De Bruyne and Mohamed Salah feature, as do Harry Kane, Bruno Fernandes, Virgil van Dijk and Alphonso Davies. Cristiano Ronaldo is a notable absentee, however, after enduring a difficult 2022.

You can see the full list of 100 nominees by position below.

Goalkeepers

Player Team Thibaut Courtois Real Madrid Gregor Kobel Borussia Dortmund Mike Maignan AC Milan Alisson Liverpool Ederson Manchester City Wojciech Szczesny Juventus Kevin Trapp Eintracht Frankfurt Yassine Bounou Sevilla Hugo Lloris Tottenham Emiliano Martinez Aston Villa

Defenders

Player Team Marquinhos PSG Cristiano Biraghi Fiorentina Joao Cancelo Manchester City Thiago Silva Chelsea Alphonso Davies Bayern Munich Jeremie Frimpong Bayer Leverkusen Eder Militao Real Madrid Ruben Dias Manchester City Grimaldo Benfica Achraf Hakimi PSG Theo Hernandez AC Milan Kalidou Koulibaly Chelsea Nicolas Otamendi Benfica Bremer Juventus Niklas Sule Borussia Dortmund Fikayo Tomori AC Milan Kieran Trippier Newcastle United Virgil van Dijk Liverpool Josko Gvardiol RB Leipzig Jules Kounde Barcelona Cristian Romero Tottenham Dayot Upamecano Bayern Munich Jonathan Clauss Marseille Reece James Chelsea Marcos Acuna Sevilla

Midfielders

Player Team Nicolo Barella Inter Jude Bellingham Borussia Dortmund Steven Berghuis Ajax Marcelo Brozovic Inter Bernardo Silva Manchester City Kevin De Bruyne Manchester City Moussa Diaby Bayer Leverkusen Nabil Fekir Real Betis Seko Fofana Lens Pedri Barcelona Vincenzo Grifo Freiburg Rodri Manchester City Daichi Kamada Eintracht Frankfurt Joshua Kimmich Bayern Munich Filip Kostic Juventus Toni Kroos Real Madrid Sadio Mane Bayern Munich Merino Real Sociedad Sergej Milinkovic-Savic Latium Luka Modric Real Madrid Martin Odegaard Arsenal Parejo Villarreal Declan Rice West Ham Bukayo Saka Arsenal Aurelien Tchouameni Real Madrid Sandro Tonali AC Milan Federico Valverde Real Madrid Casemiro Manchester United Sofyan Amrabat Fiorentina Bruno Fernandes Manchester United Ritsu Doan Freiburg Enzo Fernandez Benfica Ivan Perisic Tottenham Adrien Rabiot Juventus Lorenzo Pellegrini Roma

Attackers

Player Team Iago Aspas Celta Vigo Wissam Ben Yedder Monaco Karim Benzema Real Madrid Rafael Leao AC Milan Neymar PSG Vinicius Jr Real Madrid Ousmane Dembele Barcelona Joao Felix Atletico Madrid Gabriel Jesus Arsenal Phil Foden Manchester City Cody Gakpo Liverpool Erling Haaland Manchester City Borja Iglesias Real Betis Ciro Immobile Latium Harry Kane Tottenham Randal Kolo Muani Eintracht Frankfurt Dejan Kulusevski Tottenham Robert Lewandowski Barcelona Lautaro Martinez Inter Kylian Mbappe PSG Lionel Messi PSG Christopher Nkunku RB Leipzig Darwin Nunez Liverpool Victor Osimhen Napoli Mohamed Salah Liverpool Heung-min Son Tottenham Martin Terrier Rennes Dusan Vlahovic Juventus Olivier Giroud AC Milan Antoine Griezmann Atletico Madrid

How to vote for the FIFA Ultimate Team of the Year

You can vote for your TOTY by going to the official EA Sports FIFA 23 website.

Voting opened to the public on January 10, 2023.

When is FIFA Ultimate Team of the Year released?

EA Sports has indicated that the FIFA Team of the Year will be announced "later in January", but no specific date has been officially confirmed. If last year is any indication, it will be released on Thursday January 19 or Friday January 20.

What was the FIFA 22 Team of the Year?

Position Players Attackers Kylian Mbappe, Robert Lewandowski, Lionel Messi Midfielders Kevin De Bruyne, N'Golo Kante, Jorginho Defenders Joao Cancelo, Ruben Dias, Marquinhos, Achraf Hakimi Goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma

The FUT 22 Team of the Year featured five Paris Saint-Germain players, three from Manchester City, two from Chelsea and one from Bayern Munich.

Up front, Messi and Mbappe flanked Robert Lewandowski in the front three, with Kevin De Bruyne, Jorginho and N'Golo Kante behind them in midfield.

The defence was half PSG and half Man City, with Marquinhos, Achraf Hakimi, Ruben Dias and Joao Cancelo forming the back four, while Gianluigi Donnarumma was in goal.