FIFA 23: Release dates, price, consoles, ratings, new features & pre-order news

The latest version of the hugely popular console game is coming soon. GOAL tells you all you need to know about the new edition

The next FIFA video game - FIFA 23 - is not far from hitting the shelves and gamers across the world cannot wait to get their hands on it. It will be the final collaboration between EA Sports and FIFA as the two are set to part ways after almost three decades of association.

The new video game promises a lot and fans will hope it ends up being the best entry in the franchise. GOAL is here to provide you all the details on FIFA 23, including release dates, how much it costs to buy, the consoles it is playable on and more.

When will FIFA 23 be released?

EA Sports sticks to a Friday release in the final week of September and we can grab a copy of FIFA 23 on September 30, 2022.

Early access is available to those who pre-order the Ultimate Edition of the game and EA Play members, with the game being accessible three days before the worldwide release date, from September 27, 2022.

What is the price of FIFA 23?

Console Standard edition Ultimate edition PS5 £69.99 / $69.99 £89.99 / $99.99 PS4 £59.99 / $59.99 £89.99 / $99.99 Xbox Series X/S £69.99 / $69.99 £89.99 / $99.99 Xbox One £59.99 / $59.99 £89.99 / $99.99 Stadia N/A £79.99 / $89.99 PC £59.99 / $59.99 £79.99 / $99.99 Nintendo Switch £34.99 / $39.99 N/A

EA Sports has priced FIFA 23 at £59.99 in the UK for the standard edition. The next-gen versions will be a bit dearer and will cost £69.99.

EA Play subscribers might also benefit from a 10 per cent discount if they pre-order.

Meanwhile, the Ultimate edition is more expensive than the standard edition and is priced at £89.99.

In the U.S., standard edition FIFA 23 games will cost $59.99 on PS4 and Xbox One, with a bump in price for PS5 and Xbox Series X/S at $69.99. The Ultimate edition of FIFA 23 is priced at $99.99.

You can see the full price list based on console and edition in the table above.

Which consoles will FIFA 23 be out on?

FIFA 23 has been released on next-gen consoles PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S, as well as Windows PC, PlayStation 4 and Xbox One. The game will also be released on Nintendo Switch and Google Stadia.

What new features will FIFA 23 have?

FIFA Ultimate Team

FUT 23 brings a revamped Chemistry system to add a new dimension to gameplay and while building a new squad.

Women's Club Football

With Sam Kerr on the cover, EA Sports has finally introduced women's club football in FIFA as Barclays FA Women’s Super League and Division 1 Arkema is available to play for gamers at launch.

Crossplay in FIFA 23

Cross-play across various platforms have been made available for the first time in the series. PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, Stadia, and PC versions of FIFA 23 will be cross-play compatible with one another, and PlayStation 4 and Xbox One versions of FIFA 23 will be cross-play compatible with one another.

Cross-play is initially enabled for all players when launching FIFA 23 for the first time, provided the platform level settings allow for it, and it can be opted out of at any time.

FIFA 23 Game Modes

The usual quartet of Ultimate Team, Career Mode, Pro Clubs, and Volta are available to play.

Additionally, since this is a World Cup year, a World Cup game mode featuring the men's and women's tournaments will be included, which should excite fans.

"We are committed to ensuring the next FIFA is our best ever, with more features, game modes, World Cup content, clubs, leagues, competitions, and players than any FIFA title before," stated FIFA in a release.

Enhancements in gameplay

EA continues to make improvements in gameplay and in FIFA 23 they have introduced the Hypermotion2 Technology. This will help the game capture twice as much real match data with over 6000 true-to-life football animations, delivering realism at its best.

Is Ted Lasso on FIFA 23?

AFC Richmond and the inimitable Ted Lasso will be playable on FIFA 23. EA Sports revealed that the TV icon and his team would be a part of the game, playable in Career Mode and Kick-Off, as well as featuring across Ultimate Team.

The involvement of Lasso, who is played by actor Jason Sudeikis, was teased on social media ahead of the announcement and when it was confirmed, the character's Twitter account posted a message: "I've got goosebumps. Seein' my guys in CGI is so weird, except for Roy [Kent] for some reason."

How can you pre-order FIFA 23?

FIFA 23 is available for pre-order now from the official EA website. You can also order from GAME, Amazon, Very, and The Game Collection.

Pre-ordering the Standard Edition of FIFA 23 will also get you the following bonuses:

FUT Team of the Week 1 Player Item (Untradeable)

Kylian Mbappe Loan Item, for 5 FUT matches

FUT Ambassador Loan Player Pick, for 3 FUT matches

Career Mode Homegrown Talent, local youth prospect with world-class potential

If you pre-order the Ultimate Edition, the following benefits will be included:

A limited-time FIFA World Cup FUT Hero Player Item (Untradeable) on Nov 11

4,600 FIFA Points

3 days of early access

FUT Ones to Watch Player Item (Untradeable)

FUT Team of the Week 1 Player Item (Untradeable)

Kylian Mbappe Loan Item, for 5 FUT matches

FUT Ambassador Loan Player Pick, for 3 FUT matches

Career Mode Homegrown Talent, local youth prospect with world-class potential

Like previous releases, gamers who pre-order the Ultimate Edition receive early access to FIFA 23, which means they can play the game from Tuesday, September 27, 2022.

FIFA 23 reviews

The game received mostly favourable reviews on release, with most critics acknowledging that it was a game of fitting quality to mark the end of the partnership between EA Sports and FIFA.

We've given it a rating of 4/5 - you can read our review here!

FIFA 23 Web App & Companion App

The FIFA 23 Web App will be launched on September 21, allowing players to get an early start on Ultimate Team.

Read more about the FIFA 22 Web App and Companion App here.

EA Sports

FIFA 23 ratings: Who are the best players?

Rank Player Position Rating =1 Karim Benzema ST 91 =1 Robert Lewandowski ST 91 =1 Kylian Mbappe ST 91 =1 Kevin De Bruyne CM 91 =1 Lionel Messi RW 91 =6 Cristiano Ronaldo ST 90 =6 Mohamed Salah RW 90 =6 Virgil van Dijk CB 90 =6 Manuel Neuer GK 90 =6 Thibaut Courtois GK 90 =11 Neymar LW 89 =11 Sadio Mane LM 89 =11 Heung-min Son LW 89 =11 N'Golo Kante CDM 89 =11 Joshua Kimmich CDM 89 =11 Harry Kane ST 89 =11 Casemiro CDM 89 =11 Ederson GK 89 =11 Alisson GK 89 =20 Erling Haaland ST 88 =20 Marquinhos CB 88 =20 Toni Kroos CM 88

There are five players who are rated highest on FIFA 23, with a rating of 91. They are: Lionel Messi, Robert Lewandowski, Karim Benzema, Kylian Mbappe and Kevin De Bruyne.

Benzema has gone up two rating points after a tremendous season with Real Madrid and is ostensibly top of FIFA's official ratings database. Messi, meanwhile, has seen his rating fall by two points after a disappointing debut campaign at Paris Saint-Germain by his own standards.

That group is followed by five players who have ratings of 90 in the game: Cristiano Ronaldo, Virgil van Dijk, Mohamed Salah, Manuel Neuer and Thibaut Courtois.

You can see the top 23 best players on FIFA 23 in the table above.

Who are the FIFA 23 cover stars?

EA SPORTS

Paris Saint-Germain star Kylian Mbappe continues as one of the faces of the game, with women's football star Sam Kerr joining the France international on the cover of the Ultimate Edition.

EA Sports announced that Mbappe and Kerr would be the Ultimate Edition cover stars on July 18, with the confirmation of the standard edition cover stars soon to follow.

Mbappe was then revealed to be the player who will grace the cover of the standard edition of the game this year.

Check out the complete history of FIFA cover stars here!

EA Sports has indicated that the trailer for the game will be released at 5pm BST (12 noon ET) on July 20, 2022. The tag line of the trailer declares: "The World's Game."

You can watch the trailer in the video above.

FIFA 23 soundtrack

EA Sports

EA Sports released the FIFA 23 soundtrack on September 22, 2022.

Continuing a tradition, there are now two different soundtracks: the main FIFA 23 soundtrack and the FIFA 23 Volta soundtrack.

Artists such as Yeah Yeah Yeahs, Bad Bunny & Estereo, MILKBLOOD and M.I.A feature, as well as iconic performers such as Nas and Gorillaz.

The game will feature a total of 109 songs, with artists representing 34 different countries.

Read all about the FIFA 23 soundtrack and listen to the tracks here!