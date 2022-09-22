FIFA 23: Who are the fastest players on the new EA Sports game?

Adama Traore and Kylian Mbappe's pace is legendary, but who else is a speed king on the game?

If you want to succeed on FIFA, you're going to need a few fast players - speed demons who can terrorise defences with a turn of pace and defenders who are able to keep up with lightning opposition forwards. This has always been the case and FIFA 23 is no different.

Pace is an asset that can help you dribble past players with ease or arrive first at the end of a perfectly threaded through ball and it can be crucial if you've been caught on the counter-attack.

GOAL takes a look at the fastest players on FIFA 23, according to their pace (PAC) ratings.

Who are the fastest players on FIFA 23?

Kylian Mbappe is the fastest player on FIFA 23, with the Paris Saint-Germain forward boasting a pace rating of 97 in the new game. Mbappe's overall rating is 91, making him one of the best players in the game, as well as the fastest. His 97 pace rating on FIFA 23 is an improvement on his speed in FIFA 22, when he had a pace rating of 96.

Wolves winger Adama Traore follows Mbappe in the speed stakes, with 96 pace, meaning he continues his habit of being one of the game's swiftest speedsters. Real Madrid star Vinicius Jr, on-loan Fulham winger Daniel James and Union Berlin's Sheraldo Becker are the next fastest players on the game, each having a 95 pace rating.

You can see the top 20 fastest players on FIFA 23 in the table below.

KEY:

PAC = Pace rating

= Pace rating OVR = Overall rating

= Overall rating POS = Position

Rank Player POS PAC OVR 1 Kylian Mbappe ST 97 91 2 Adama Traore RW 96 79 =3 Vinicius Jr LW 95 86 =3 Daniel James RM 95 77 =3 Sheraldo Becker ST 95 76 =6 Gerrit Holtmann LW 94 74 =6 Inaki Williams ST 94 81 =6 Sebastian Villa LW 94 77 =6 Ismaila Sarr RM 94 77 =6 Kevin Schade RM 94 70 =6 Alex Bangura LB 94 69 =6 Alphonso Davies LB 94 84 =6 Jeremie Frimpong RB 94 80 =14 Jeremiah St Juste CB 93 76 =14 Theo Hernandez LB 93 85 =14 Frank Acheampong ST 93 76 =14 Ruan RB 93 67 =14 Ousmane Dembele RW 93 83 =14 Hirving Lozano RW 93 81 =14 Noah Okafor ST 93 75

The bulk of the fastest players on FIFA 23 are attackers, with wingers and forwards tending to be the quickest. However, there are a number of full-backs and centre-backs among the fleet-footed in the game.

Bayern Munich and Canada's flying full-back Alphonso Davies is the fastest defender in the game along with Cambuur left-back Alex Bangura and Bayer Leverkusen right-back Jeremie Frimpong. All three have pace ratings of 94. Sporting's Jeremiah St Juste is the fastest centre-back on FIFA 23 with a pace rating of 93.