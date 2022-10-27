FIFA 23 best young goalkeepers: The top 30 GKs on Career Mode

The last line of defence is crucial and we've listed the best 30 young goalkeepers on FIFA 23

Having a good goalkeeper on FIFA 23 is crucial, especially if you want to make sure you're not conceding soft goals on your way to glory in Career Mode. While goalkeepers tend to improve as they age, there are already a number of precocious clean-sheet purveyors around and plenty breaking through.

If you have an eye on the future when it comes to your last line of defence, GOAL brings you the 30 best young netminders aged 20 and under. Note that since the list is limited to players who are within this age bracket, we have excluded obvious talents such as Gianluigi Donnarumma, Diogo Santos and Alban Lafont.

KEY:

PO = Position

CR = Current rating

PR = Potential rating

*Clubs and ages are those the players have at the start of FIFA 23 Career Mode.

Best young goalkeepers on FIFA 23

# Player Age Club PO CR PR 1 G. Bazunu 20 Southampton GK 70 85 2 M. Vandevoordt 20 Genk GK 70 84 3 G. Restes 17 Toulouse GK 60 83 4 L. Chevalier 20 LOSC GK 67 83 5 S. Soares 20 Benfica GK 65 82 6 L. Miguel Marquines 19 Atletico Nacional GK 63 82 7 G. Garofani 19 Juventus GK 61 81 8 K. Peersman 18 PSV GK 60 81 9 G. Slonina 18 Chicago Fire GK 66 81 10 D. Alemdar 19 Rennes GK 72 80 11 R. Neshcheret 20 Dynamo Kyiv GK 66 80 12 A. Iturbe 18 Atletico Madrid GK 65 80 13 L. Moro 18 Perugia GK 62 80 14 A. Padilla 18 Athletic Club GK 62 80 15 J. Garrido 18 Leganes GK 59 79 16 I. Danlad 19 Free agent GK 68 79 17 A. Bencze 20 Guimaraes GK 62 79 18 A. Paulsen 20 Wellington Phoenix GK 64 79 19 K. Pinargote 19 Independiente del Valle GK 60 79 20 Y. Lienard 19 Monaco GK 60 78 21 A. Gomis 19 Atletico Madrid GK 63 78 22 A. Sorrentino 20 Monza GK 63 78 23 M. Backhaus 18 Werder Bremen GK 58 78 24 J. Trafford 19 Bolton GK 64 78 25 K. Tobiasz 19 Legia Warsaw GK 64 78 26 Canizares 20 Real Madrid GK 62 78 27 T. Schreiber 20 Holstein Kiel GK 66 78 28 S. Turati 20 Frosinone GK 66 78 29 O. Peterson 20 Molde GK 62 78 30 D. Ramaj 20 Eintracht Frankfurt GK 64 78

Of goalkeepers aged 20 and under on FIFA 23, Southampton shotstopper Gavin Bazunu is deemed to be the one with the best potential. The Republic of Ireland international, who notably denied Cristiano Ronaldo from the penalty spot in a World Cup qualifier, begins as a 70-rated GK, but can improve to become an 85-rated one.

Maarten Vandevoordt of Genk was previously the best young goalkeeper in FIFA, but the Belgian comes in a close second to Bazunu in FIFA 23. You'll find two decent young goalkeeper options in Ligue 1, with Toulouse's 17-year-old Guillaume Restes and Lille's Lucas Chevalier each boasting the potential of an 83 rating.

Luis Miguel Marquines has been touted as a possible future Colombia No. 1 and that's reflected in his potential rating, which stands at 82. Benfica netminder and accomplished Portugal youth international Samuel Soares also has an 82 potential rating.

Chelsea recruit Gabriel Slonina is one of the best young American goalkeepers and is plying his trade for Chicago Fire in FIFA 23, but could be a decent option in Career Mode. If you place your trust in Italian goalkeepers, then Juventus have a bright prospect in Giovanni Garofini, whose potential rating is 81.

