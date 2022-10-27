FIFA 23 best young goalkeepers: The top 30 GKs on Career Mode

Having a good goalkeeper on FIFA 23 is crucial, especially if you want to make sure you're not conceding soft goals on your way to glory in Career Mode. While goalkeepers tend to improve as they age, there are already a number of precocious clean-sheet purveyors around and plenty breaking through.
If you have an eye on the future when it comes to your last line of defence, GOAL brings you the 30 best young netminders aged 20 and under. Note that since the list is limited to players who are within this age bracket, we have excluded obvious talents such as Gianluigi Donnarumma, Diogo Santos and Alban Lafont.
KEY:
PO = Position
CR = Current rating
PR = Potential rating
*Clubs and ages are those the players have at the start of FIFA 23 Career Mode.
Best young goalkeepers on FIFA 23
#
Player
Age
Club
PO
CR
PR
1
G. Bazunu
20
Southampton
GK
70
85
2
M. Vandevoordt
20
Genk
GK
70
84
3
G. Restes
17
Toulouse
GK
60
83
4
L. Chevalier
20
LOSC
GK
67
83
5
S. Soares
20
Benfica
GK
65
82
6
L. Miguel Marquines
19
Atletico Nacional
GK
63
82
7
G. Garofani
19
Juventus
GK
61
81
8
K. Peersman
18
PSV
GK
60
81
9
G. Slonina
18
Chicago Fire
GK
66
81
10
D. Alemdar
19
Rennes
GK
72
80
11
R. Neshcheret
20
Dynamo Kyiv
GK
66
80
12
A. Iturbe
18
Atletico Madrid
GK
65
80
13
L. Moro
18
Perugia
GK
62
80
14
A. Padilla
18
Athletic Club
GK
62
80
15
J. Garrido
18
Leganes
GK
59
79
16
I. Danlad
19
Free agent
GK
68
79
17
A. Bencze
20
Guimaraes
GK
62
79
18
A. Paulsen
20
Wellington Phoenix
GK
64
79
19
K. Pinargote
19
Independiente del Valle
GK
60
79
20
Y. Lienard
19
Monaco
GK
60
78
21
A. Gomis
19
Atletico Madrid
GK
63
78
22
A. Sorrentino
20
Monza
GK
63
78
23
M. Backhaus
18
Werder Bremen
GK
58
78
24
J. Trafford
19
Bolton
GK
64
78
25
K. Tobiasz
19
Legia Warsaw
GK
64
78
26
Canizares
20
Real Madrid
GK
62
78
27
T. Schreiber
20
Holstein Kiel
GK
66
78
28
S. Turati
20
Frosinone
GK
66
78
29
O. Peterson
20
Molde
GK
62
78
30
D. Ramaj
20
Eintracht Frankfurt
GK
64
78
Of goalkeepers aged 20 and under on FIFA 23, Southampton shotstopper Gavin Bazunu is deemed to be the one with the best potential. The Republic of Ireland international, who notably denied Cristiano Ronaldo from the penalty spot in a World Cup qualifier, begins as a 70-rated GK, but can improve to become an 85-rated one.
Maarten Vandevoordt of Genk was previously the best young goalkeeper in FIFA, but the Belgian comes in a close second to Bazunu in FIFA 23. You'll find two decent young goalkeeper options in Ligue 1, with Toulouse's 17-year-old Guillaume Restes and Lille's Lucas Chevalier each boasting the potential of an 83 rating.
Luis Miguel Marquines has been touted as a possible future Colombia No. 1 and that's reflected in his potential rating, which stands at 82. Benfica netminder and accomplished Portugal youth international Samuel Soares also has an 82 potential rating.
Chelsea recruit Gabriel Slonina is one of the best young American goalkeepers and is plying his trade for Chicago Fire in FIFA 23, but could be a decent option in Career Mode. If you place your trust in Italian goalkeepers, then Juventus have a bright prospect in Giovanni Garofini, whose potential rating is 81.
See the full list above.
