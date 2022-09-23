In a landmark for EA Sports, players will be able to use women's club sides in FIFA 23.
The English and French top flights will be included and teams will be usable in the following game modes: Kick Off, Online Seasons, Co-Op Seasons, Online Friendlies, and Tournaments.
There will be other players - outside of those leagues - involved for their respective international sides as well.
GOAL has taken a look at the 25 highest-rated women's players.
Who are the best women's players on FIFA 23?
Alexia Putellas is the best women's player on FIFA 23. The current Ballon d'Or Feminin holder is the only player to have been given a 92 rating. Her stats - which include 95 reactions and 94 finishing - mean that she will be an extremely useful asset for the Spain national team on FIFA.
The Barcelona midfielder is followed by three 91-rated players. Sam Kerr, Wendie Renard and Ada Hegerberg are the joint second-best women's players. There are then four more female players rated 90-plus and they are Lucy Bronze, Alex Morgan, Caroline Graham Hansen and Marie Katoto.
You can find each of the 26 highest-rated players below.
KEY:
- Pos = Position
- OVR = Overall rating
Rank
Player
Club
POS
OVR
1
Alexia Putellas
Barcelona
CM
92
=2
Sam Kerr
Chelsea
ST
91
=2
Wendie Renard
Lyon
CB
91
=2
Ada Hegerberg
Lyon
ST
91
=5
Lucy Bronze
Barcelona
RB
90
=5
Alex Morgan
San Diego Wave
ST
90
=5
Caroline Graham Hansen
Barcelona
RW
90
=5
Marie-Antoinette Katoto
PSG
ST
90
=9
Vivianne Miedema
Arsenal
ST
89
=9
Christiane Endler
Lyon
GK
89
=11
Beth Mead
Arsenal
RW
88
=11
Kadidiatou Diani
PSG
RW
88
=11
Mapi Leon
Barcelona
CB
88
=11
Irene Paredes
Barcelona
CB
88
=11
Jenni Hermoso
Pachuca
ST
88
=11
Alexandra Popp
Wolfsburg
ST
88
=11
Sandra Panos
Barcelona
GK
88
=11
Amandine Henry
Lyon
CDM
88
=11
Kim Little
Arsenal
CM
88
=20
Lina Magull
Bayern Munich
CM
87
=20
Lauren Hemp
Manchester City
LW
87
=20
Grace Geyoro
PSG
CM
87
=20
Ashley Lawrence
PSG
RB
87
=20
Millie Bright
Chelsea
CB
87
=20
Lieke Martens
PSG
LW
87
=20
Almuth Schult
Angel City
GK
87