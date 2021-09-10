FIFA 22: When will the new official ratings be released & who will the best players be?

Gamers will be eager to find out which players are rated the highest so they can begin to assemble their FIFA Ultimate Team for the October 1 release

With the anticipation of the newest FIFA release comes the excitement over the player ratings.

Fans of the game will be keen to see which players are ranked in the top 100, and the release should come imminently ahead of FIFA 22's October 1 release.

So when will EA Sports announce the latest player ratings and who will be the best? Goal takes a look.

When are the FIFA 22 ratings revealed?

EA Sports have not yet confirmed when the FIFA 22 ratings will be announced, but it is expected that they will be dropped some time around September 10 onwards.

The FIFA 21 ratings were revealed on September 10, 2020, and this year's announcement timeline will be roughly the same.

Last year's reveal arrived at 4pm BST (11am ET) on the day.

Some players, however, have already 'leaked' their own ratings via social media.

Kylian Mbappe, for instance, revealed his own 91 rating in the upcoming FIFA game, his rating having gone up by one.

Kylian Mbappe has officially revealed his FIFA 22 rating 🤩 pic.twitter.com/v43UUTZM6m — Goal (@goal) September 10, 2021

Who will be the highest rated players in FIFA 22?

Lionel Messi is expected to lead as FIFA 22's highest-rated player again following his 93 rating in FIFA 21. However, it remains to be seen what rating the Paris Saint-Germain star will have.

New Manchester United signing Cristiano Ronaldo should follow closely behind, having been just one point behind Messi with a rating of 92 last year.

Mbappe's rating of 91 means he will be among the best-rated players and he is likely to be joined in that cohort by Robert Lewandowski, who keeps going from strength to strength after his 91 rating in FIFA 21, and the likes of Kevin De Bruyne, Neymar and Jan Oblak.

Which players will be upgraded in FIFA 22?

Mbappe has already revealed that he has been given a one-point upgrade following his 90 score from last year's edition.

Jude Bellingham also posted that he has had his rating improve by 10 points, his overall skill set being scored at 79 for FIFA 22.

With dribbling deemed the England international's biggest strength, his physicality is also ranked pretty highly at 77, with his pace and defence listed at 75. His passing is rated at 73 with his shooting set at 69.

Erling Haaland, who had an 84 overall rating in FIFA 21, is also expected to be among the best players and should receive a boost after scoring 27 goals in 28 Bundesliga appearances for Borussia Dortmund last season.

More upgrades are set to be confirmed ahead of the ratings release.