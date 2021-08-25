FIFA 22 Volta: Skill Meter, Drop-in Matches, Arcade Games & other new features

The street football game mode features some of the biggest changes in this year's edition

Volta is EA Sports' attempt to recreate the fun of FIFA Street and will receive a major overhaul for FIFA 22.

This year there are many new features and changes, including Volta Arcade, a new Skill Meter and a bigger focus on skill moves and flair.

The improvements for FUT will be available on all platforms when the new game is released on October 1.

Here, Goal takes a look at the Volta changes coming to FIFA 22.

Skill Meter

Previously, skill moves in Volta were more about showing off than winning games.

It was possible to win matches in Volta without even performing a skill move.

However, the introduction of a new Skill Meter in FIFA 22 encourages players to perform skills, fancy passes and wall passes.

Filling the Skill Meter by performing tricks and skills adds a x2, x3 or x4 multiplier, so goals count for double, triple or quadruple when the bars are filled.

How to fill the Skill Meter:

Making a fancy pass fills up the bar by 100.

A successful wall pass awards 200.

Beating an opponent using a Skill Move is 300.

Nutmeg an opponent for 800.

Dispossessing the other team awards 100.

Signature Abilities

Another new addition to Volta to make it different than regular FIFA modes are Signature Abilities in FIFA 22.

These also power up during games based on your gameplay and when the Signature Ability Meter is full, you can activate it.

There are three different Signature Abilities depending on how you want your player to perform: Power Strike, Pure Pace and Aggressive Tackle.

Power Strike gives your Shot Power attribute a 50 per cent boost, which can even go over the maximum 99 rating and may knock over defenders or goalkeepers in their path.

Pure Pace increases Speed and Acceleration attributes, even beyond the 99 rating to allow you to burst past opponents.

Aggressive Tackle improves Strength and Tackle attributes, causing you to knock over opponents without giving away fouls.

Skill Tree

Player growth has been capped at 96 overall in Volta this season so no player can max out all their stats.

Each player starts at 82 overall with five-star skill moves and five-star weak foot so they can take advantage of skills and flair tricks immediately.

The Skill Tree has also been revamped in FIFA 22 to make your progress clearer and easier to manage.

You can now focus on attacking, passing and dribbling or defending. However, if you want to change position at any stage, you can easily reset your skill points and assign them differently.

The maximum rating of 96 overall means you will only be able to max out one branch of the Skill Tree, rather than filling them all as in previous years.

Volta Arcade

Volta Arcade adds a whole host of new mini-games and ways to play in FIFA 22.

You can play with friends or play drop-in games with randomly selected team-mates and opponents.

Eight party games are available from launch, but EA Sports has indicated that more games will be added during the year.

The initial eight games are Dodgeball, Foot Tennis, Disco Lava, Quick Strike, Wall Ball Elimination, Team Keepaway, Target Gallery and Cover Scramble.

Each tournament will consist of four of these games chosen at random and you can earn Volta Coins and XP for your performance.

Other Volta Changes

A new lobby has been added to make playing with friends much easier. This lobby is like other games such as Fortnite or Fall Guys, where you can all see each other on screen and know when everyone is ready.

Seasons have been added and last six weeks to provide more variety in objectives, progression and unlockables.

Chemistry is gone in Volta in FIFA 22, meaning you can build any time you like. In-game positions have been removed too, to make gameplay more dynamic.

Stadium selection is now random rather than selecting stadiums with walls or no walls each game.

There is no longer a single-player story (The Debut), with Volta now focused on quick gameplay and dropping in and out of the lobby to join matches and mini-games.

Simple skill moves mean you can hold L1 or LB to perform simple tricks rather than knowing complex combinations to perform more difficult skills.

Article continues below

New standing skill moves have been added as well as other skill moves that are only available in Volta and not other game modes.

Two-player celebrations have been added so you can join with a team-mate to perform specific actions after scoring.

FIFA 22 news & updates