FIFA 22 soundtrack: Artists, songs & music on new game revealed
The complete soundtrack for the upcoming FIFA 22 has been released and, much like previous editions of the annual EA Sports game, this year's playlist features a wide variety of music from all over the world.
Featuring the likes of Swedish House Mafia, DJ Snake & Malaa, Glass Animals, and Lorde, the total soundtrack for both the main game and FIFA's VOLTA mode include 122 songs from artists representing 27 nations.
Goal takes a look at which musicians and bands appear in FIFA 22, which is released on October 1, 2021.
When was the FIFA 22 soundtrack announced?
The complete FIFA 21 soundtrack was made available to listen to on Spotify, Deezer and Apple Music on September 20, 2021.
What songs are on the FIFA 22 soundtrack?
The game features two separate soundtracks: one for the main game and one for VOLTA.
The main soundtrack features 52 new tracks representing a wide variety of genres, while the VOLTA portion includes 70 songs that deliver a mix of hip-hop, grime and electronic music.
In addition, artists Swedish House Mafia, AJ Tracey, CHIKA and DJ Snake will all have kits included as part of the game's Ultimate Team mode.
You can see the complete soundtrack below.
|Artist
|Song
|Country
|Area 21
|Followers
|Netherlands/USA
|Arrdee
|Oliver Twist
|UK
|Baby Queen
|You Shaped Hole
|South Africa/UK
|Bakar
|The Mission
|UK
|Binki
|Landline
|USA
|Bloodmoon
|Disarm
|Australia
|Caio Prado
|Baoba
|Brazil
|Casper Caan
|Last Chance
|USA
|Che Lingo ft. Tamarebi
|Eyes on the Prize
|UK
|Chvrches
|Good Girls
|UK
|Easy Life
|Skeletons
|UK
|Elderbrook & Bob Moses
|Inner Light
|UK/Canada
|Enny
|I Want
|UK
|Feiertag ft. Msafiri Zawose
|Trepidation
|Netherlands/Tanzania
|Garden City Movement [with Lola Marsh]
|Summer Night
|Israel
|Girl in Red
|Apartment 402
|Norway
|Glass Animals
|I Don't Wanna Talk [I Just Wanna Dance]
|UK
|Greentea Peng ft. Simmy & Kid Cruise
|Free My People
|UK/South Africa
|Harvey Causon
|Tenfold
|UK
|Hendrix Harris
|The Hill
|France
|Hope Tala
|Mad
|UK
|Inhaler
|Totally
|Ireland
|Island
|Do You Remember The Times
|UK
|Joy Crokes
|Feet Don't Fail Me Now
|UK
|Jungle
|Talk About It
|UK
|Karol Conka & RDD
|Subida
|Brazil
|Kero Kero Bonito
|Well Rested
|UK
|Kojey Radical ft. Lex Amor
|Apple Juice
|UK
|Kokoko!
|Donne Moi, Je Te Donne?
|Democratic Republic of the Congo
|Little Simz
|Fear No Man
|UK
|Loyle Carner
|Yesterday
|UK
|Luke Hemmings
|Motion
|Australia
|Moodoid [with Melody's Eco Chamber]
|Only One Man
|France
|Morad
|Seguimos
|Spain
|Musti & Jelassi Ft. Gabifuego
|Fuego
|Norway/Sweden
|My Morning Jacket
|Love Love Love
|USA
|Pa Salieu ft. Slowthai
|Glidin'
|UK
|Polo & Pan ft. Challen Tres
|Tunnel
|France
|Polyamory
|Hallelujah
|USA
|Public Order
|Feels Like Summer
|UK
|Sam Fender
|Get You Down
|UK
|Seb
|Seaside_Demo
|USA
|Shango SK
|High Way
|UK
|Sir Was
|Before the Morning Comes
|Sweden
|Swedish House Mafia ft. Ty Dolla $ign & 070 Shake
|Lifetime
|Sweden/USA
|Terry Presume
|Act Up
|USA
|The Chemical Brothers
|The Darkness You Fear
|UK
|TSHA Ft. Trio Da Kali
|Demba
|UK/Mali
|V.I.C
|A Teen
|USA
|Willow Kayne
|Two Seater
|UK
|Yard Act
|The Overload
|UK
|Young Franco ft. Denzel Curry & Pell
|Fallin' Apart
|USA/Australia
FIFA 22 Volta soundtrack
|Artist
|Song
|Country
|84 Controller ft. Caitlyn Scarlett
|U & Me
|Morocco/UK
|AC Slater, Darkzy & P Money
|Vibes on Tap
|UK
|Apollo Brownaitch ft. Avelino
|Party Round My Place
|UK/USA
|AJ Tracey & Mabel
|West Ten
|UK
|Aluna
|Body Pump [Sammy Virju Remix]
|UK
|Amber Mark
|Mixer [Preditah Remix]
|USA
|Ares Carter ft. Charlotte Haining
|Out of Lives
|USA/UK
|Armand van Helden & Riva Starr ft. Sharlene Hector
|Step it Up [Zach Witness Remix]
|USA/UK
|Ashnikko ft. Kelis
|Eyes on the Prize
|USA
|Baauer
|Gogo!
|USA
|Badmomzjay
|Tu Nicht So
|Germany
|Big Zuu ft. D Double E
|Variation
|UK
|Bklava
|Thinkin' of You
|UK
|Bluey
|Wine It
|UK
|Brockhampton ft. Danny Brown
|Buzzcut
|USA
|Caribou
|Never Come Back
|Canada
|Chika
|Hickory Dickory
|USA
|Choomba ft. LP Giobbi & Blush'Ko
|Say It
|Australia/USA
|Cobrah
|U Know Me
|Sweden
|Cole LC ft. ADZ
|Westbrook
|UK
|Crush Club
|Believer
|USA
|Dan D'Lion
|Good Times to Come
|UK
|DJ Snake & Malaa
|Pondicherry
|France
|DRS & Mozey
|Dance the Night Away
|UK
|Earthgang ft. Future
|Billi
|USA
|Firebeatz
|Let's Get Down
|Netherlands
|Flohio
|Whiplash
|UK
|Headie One ft. Young T and Bugsey
|Princess Cuts
|UK
|Hermitude
|Hyperparadise [Flume Remix]
|Australia
|Holy ****
|Deleters
|Canada
|Hybrid Minds Ft. Grace Grundy
|Bad to Me
|UK
|Jae5 ft. Skepta & Rema
|Dimension
|UK
|Jay Prince
|In the Morning
|USA
|Jimothy Lacoste
|Describe a Vibe
|UK
|John Newman
|Love Me Again [Vice Remix]
|UK
|Kah-Lo
|Commandments
|Nigeria
|Kent Jones ft. Rick Ross
|Bout That
|USA
|Keys n Krates
|Brazilian Love Song
|Canada
|Kream
|Take Control
|Norway
|Lice [Aesop Rock & Homeboy Sandman]
|Ask Anyone
|USA
|Lorde Ft. Run the Jewels
|Supercut [El-P Remix]
|New Zealand/USA
|Loveleo ft. Rico Nasty
|Tung Tied
|USA
|Machinedrum ft. Dawn Richard
|Do It 4 U
|USA
|Major Lazer ft. Sia & Labrinth
|Titans [VIP Remix]
|USA/Australia/UK
|Manga Saint Hilare & Lewi B
|Don't Just Sit There. Do Something.
|UK
|MK xyz
|Geaux
|USA
|Mr. Jukes & Barney Artist ft. Kofi Stone
|Check the Pulse
|UK
|Neon Nights ft. Outlaw the Artist
|Shining
|UK/USA
|NOISY
|24/7
|UK
|Nutty P & Pav4n
|Moves
|UK/India
|NVDES
|Out with a Bang
|USA
|Odeal
|More Life
|UK
|Orang Utan
|Who's Your Love?
|UK
|P Money & Silencer
|Doing Well
|UK
|Pav4n & Kromestar
|Stasis
|UK/India
|Reve
|CTRL+ALT+DELETE
|Canada
|RL Grime & ISOxo
|Stinger
|USA
|Saint Bodhi
|Blessed
|USA
|seeyousoon
|Ben Affleck
|USA
|Shay D
|Talk of the Town
|UK
|Shygirl
|Siren
|UK
|Statik Selektah ft. Joey Bad4$$
|Watch Me
|USA
|Stylolive & Los Rakas & Happy Colors
|Uno 2 Tres
|USA/Dominican Republic
|Terrell Hines
|Otherside
|USA
|The Chemical Brothers
|The Darkness That You Fear
|UK
|The Dirty 33 & Bobbie Johnson
|Glowed Up
|UK
|Verb T & Illinformed
|Low Notes
|UK
|Wacotron
|Toothpaste
|USA
|XVOTO
|Brainfreeze
|UK
|Yeboyah
|Just Se
|Finland
Listen to the FIFA 22 Soundtrack
Listen to the FIFA 22 Volta Soundtrack
FIFA 21 soundtrack
The FIFA 21 soundtrack included tracks by a host of diverse international artists that dabbled between grime, indie rock and alternative, such as Tame Impala, Dua Lipa, LA Priest and Glass Animals.