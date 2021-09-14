FIFA 22 ratings: Benzema, Hazard & Real Madrid's best players revealed
Real Madrid are one of the biggest football clubs in the world and inevitably boast some of the best players around.
The likes of Eden Hazard, Karim Benzema and Gareth Bale are long-established superstars, with Vinicius Jr and Eduardo Camavinga among a host of young pretenders.
So, what are the Blancos stars’ player ratings in FIFA 22? Goal brings you all the details about how they measure up on EA Sports’ new game.
Real Madrid FIFA 22 player ratings
|Player
|Position
|FIFA 22 rating
|Casemiro
|CDM
|89
|Karim Benzema
|CF
|89
|Thibaut Courtois
|GK
|89
|Toni Kroos
|CM
|88
|Luka Modric
|CM
|87
|Eden Hazard
|LW
|85
|Dani Carvajal
|RB
|85
|David Alaba
|CB
|84
|Marco Asensio
|RW
|83
|Ferland Mendy
|LW
|83
|Fede Valverde
|CM
|83
|Gareth Bale
|RW
|82
|Eder Militao
|CB
|82
|Isco
|CAM
|82
|Nacho Fernandez
|CB
|81
|Lucas Vazquez
|RW
|81
|Vinicius Junior
|LW
|80
|Marcelo
|LB
|80
|Rodrygo
|RW
|79
|Luka Jovic
|ST
|79
|Eduardo Camavinga
|CM
|78
|Jesus Vallejo
|CB
|75
|Andriy Lunin
|GK
|74
Long-serving midfield general Casemiro and talismanic frontman Benzema currently lead as Real's highest-rated outfield players with ratings of 89, with first-choice goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois given the same grade.
German playmaker Toni Kroos is next up at 88, with his midfield partner Luka Modric classified just below him at 87.
Much-maligned winger Hazard has dropped to 85 in the latest edition of FIFA, the same rating as Spanish right-back Dani Carvajal.
The likes of Marco Asensio, Ferland Mendy and Fede Valverde have been graded at 83, while Welsh winger Gareth Bale is rated at 82 alongside Eder Militao and Isco.
Elsewhere, new signing Camavinga has been given a 78 rating, two below Vinicius and one behind Rodrygo and Luka Jovic, with Jesus Vallejo and Andriy Lunin completing the list at 75 and 74 respectively.