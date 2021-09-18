FIFA 22 ratings: Gignac, Ochoa, Thauvin and best Liga MX players revealed

Tigres have five representatives in the top 10 players, while no other team has more than one

Andre-Pierre Gignac, Guillermo Ochoa and Florian Thauvin are among the top 10 highest-rated Liga MX players in FIFA 22.

The France duo of Gignac and Thauvin both star for Tigres, while longtime Mexico goalkeeper Ochoa is back at Club America where his career began.

Ochoa is one of four goalkeepers in the top 10. while Cruz Azul star Jonathan Rodriguez joins Gignac as the only other striker.

FIFA 22: Who are the best Liga MX players?

Rank Player Position FIFA 22 rating =1 Andre-Pierre Gignac ST 81 =2 Guillermo Ochoa GK 80 =2 Florian Thauvin RW 80 =2 Esteban Andrada GK 80 =2 Jonathan Rodriguez ST 80 =5 Nahuel Guzman GK 79 =5 Rafael Carioca CDM 79 =7 Alfredo Talavera GK 78 =7 Angel Mena RM 78 =7 Chaka Rodriguez RB 78

Tigres have the most representatives in the top 10, making up half of the group with five players.

In addition to Gignac and Thauvin, Tigres are also represented by Nahuel Guzman, Rafael Carioca and Chaka Rodriguez.

In fact, outside of Tigres, no other team has more than one player in the top 10.

Ochoa represents America, while Esteban Andrada plays for Monterrey, Rodriguez comes from Cruz Azul, Alfredo Talavera plays for Pumas and Angel Mena lines up for Leon.

When does FIFA 22 come out?

This year's edition of FIFA is set to be released on October 1 on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, Stadia, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC.

