FIFA 21 tackling ratings: Who are the best-rated players on the game?
Liverpool star Virgil van Dijk has earned the honour of being the best standing tackler in the FIFA 21 video game.
The Netherlands international is known for being difficult to dribble past and it's no exception in the game, with his 93 standing tackle rating a whopping three points more than any other player.
Van Dijk leads the trio of players with a standing tackle statistic of 90 that features Chelsea's N'Golo Kante, Juventus' Giorgio Chiellini and Paris Saint-Germain's Idrissa Gueye.
When it comes to sliding tackles in FIFA 21, three players are ranked first with a score of 90, including Real captain Sergio Ramos, Manchester United full-back Aaron Wan-Bissaka and Inter playmaker Radja Nainggolan.
Best standing tacklers in FIFA 21
|Player
|Club
|Position
|Overall rating
|Standing Tackle rating
|Virgil van Dijk
|Liverpool
|CB
|90
|93
|N'Golo Kante
|Chelsea
|CDM
|88
|90
|Giorgio Chiellini
|Juventus
|CB
|87
|90
|Idrissa Gueye
|PSG
|CDM
|84
|90
|Kalidou Koulibaly
|Napoli
|CB
|88
|89
|Aymeric Laporte
|Manchester City
|CB
|87
|89
|Toby Alderweireld
|Tottenham
|CB
|85
|89
|Wilfred Ndidi
|Leicester City
|CDM
|84
|89
|Sergio Ramos
|Real Madrid
|CB
|89
|88
|Casemiro
|Real Madrid
|CDM
|89
|88
|Mats Hummels
|Borussia Dortmund
|CB
|86
|88
|Niklas Sule
|Bayern Munich
|CB
|84
|88
|Allan
|Everton
|CM
|83
|88
|Fabinho
|Liverpool
|CDM
|87
|87
|Raphael Varane
|Real Madrid
|CB
|86
|87
|Marquinhos
|PSG
|CB
|85
|87
|Milan Skriniar
|Inter
|CB
|85
|87
|Stefan de Vrij
|Inter
|CB
|84
|87
|Jose Gimenez
|Atletico Madrid
|CB
|84
|87
|Jerome Boateng
|Bayern Munich
|CB
|82
|87
Best sliding tacklers in FIFA 21
|Player
|Club
|Position
|Overall rating
|Sliding Tackle rating
|Sergio Ramos
|Real Madrid
|CB
|89
|90
|Aaron Wan-Bissaka
|Manchester United
|RB
|83
|90
|Radja Nainggolan
|Inter
|CAM
|83
|90
|Aymeric Laporte
|Manchester City
|CB
|87
|88
|Giorgio Chiellini
|Juventus
|CB
|87
|88
|Casemiro
|Real Madrid
|CDM
|89
|87
|Kalidou Koulibaly
|Napoli
|CB
|88
|87
|Marquinhos
|PSG
|CB
|85
|87
|Niklas Sule
|Bayern Munich
|CB
|84
|87
|Kostas Manolas
|Napoli
|CB
|83
|87
|Virgil van Dijk
|Liverpool
|CB
|90
|86
|Mats Hummels
|Borussia Dortmund
|CB
|86
|86
|Raphael Varane
|Real Madrid
|CB
|86
|86
|Davinson Sanchez
|Tottenham
|CB
|81
|86
|Jose Gimenez
|Atletico Madrid
|CB
|84
|86
|Jan Vertonghen
|Benfica
|CB
|83
|86
|Allan
|Everton
|CM
|83
|86
|Lucas Hernandez
|Bayern Munich
|CB
|82
|86
|Inigo Martinez
|Athletic Club
|CB
|80
|86