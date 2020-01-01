FIFA 21

Spain's first division is filled with star this season and EA Sports has determined which players shine brightest

While La Liga no longer boasts Cristiano Ronaldo, it remains blessed by some of the most talented footballers in the world. 

Ahead of the release of FIFA 21, EA Sports has revealed its ratings for the Spanish league's very best players with Lionel Messi once again coming out on top. 

The Barcelona star, who was initially hoping to be playing elsewhere this season, has been handed an overall rating of 93 with 95-rated dribbling and 92-rated shooting making him close to unstoppable in the final third. 

    Atletico Madrid goalkeeper Jan Oblak is La Liga's second best player with an overall rating of 91 - which also made him FIFA 21's highest rated shot-stopper

    Rounding out the podium is Barcelona's No.1 Marc-Andre ter Stegen, who has claimed an overall rating of 90 and remains one of the game's best all-round keepers. 

    While no Real Madrid player cracked the top three, four Los Blancos representatives including Sergio Ramos, Casemiro, Karim Benzema and Thibaut Courtois have earned an overall rating of 89.

    Incidentally, Zinedine Zidane's side have the most players in EA's La Liga list, with nine Real Madrid stars making the cut.

    Eight players from Barcelona have also been included, Atletico Madrid has three, while Villarreal and Real Sociedad have one each. 

    If you're looking to form the best possible La Liga XI, EA suggests a line-up of: Oblak; Carvajal, Ramos, Pique, Alba; Casemiro, Kroos, Modric; Messi, Benzema, Hazard. 

    The best La Liga players in FIFA 21

    Player Club Overall rating Position
    Lionel Messi Barcelona 93 RW
    Jan Oblak Atletico Madrid 91 GK
    Marc-Andre ter Stegen Barcelona 90 GK
    Sergio Ramos Real Madrid 89 CB
    Casemiro Real Madrid 89 CDM
    Karim Benzema Real Madrid 89 ST
    Thibaut Courtois Real Madrid 89 GK
    Toni Kroos Real Madrid  88 CM
    Eden Hazard Real Madrid  88 LW
    Luka Modric Real Madrid 87 CM
    Luis Suarez Atletico Madrid 87 ST
    Antoine Griezmann Barcelona 87 ST
    Sergio Busquets Barcelona 87 CDM
    Daniel Carvajal Real Madrid 86 RB
    Gerard Pique Barcelona 86 CB
    Jordi Alba Barcelona 86 LB
    David Silva Real Sociedad 86 CAM
    Raphael Varane Real Madrid 86 CB
    Daniel Parejo Villarreal 85 CM
    Koke Atletico Madrid 85 CM
    Clement Lenglet Barcelona 85 CB
    Frenkie de Jong Barcelona 85 CM

