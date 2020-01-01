FIFA 21 pre-order bonuses: Champions Edition, Ultimate Edition & Standard edition differences

Here's what you need to know about what makes each version of the different FIFA 21 editions unique, including their perks, bonuses and prices

The much-anticipated launch of FIFA 21 is right around the corner, with the latest iteration of the popular video game set for release on October 9, 2020.

FIFA 21 will be released as three separate editions: Standard, Ultimate and Champions Edition. Here's what you need to know about what makes each version unique.

How much does each edition of FIFA cost?

FIFA 21 Standard Edition

Up to 3 Rare Gold Packs, 1 per week for 3 weeks

Kylian Mbappe Loan Item for 5 FUT matches

FUT Ambassador Loan Item — Choose 1 of 3 player items (Trent Alexander-Arnold, Joao Felix, Erling Haaland) for 3 FUT matches

Special Edition FUT Kits and stadium items

It costs £59.99 in the UK and $59.99 in the US.

FIFA 21 Ultimate Edition

The Ultimate Edition of FIFA 21 is a special version of the game that is jam-packed with new features and perks, such as more FUT packs.

More teams

It is a bit pricier than Champions Edition, but will appeal to those who enjoy playing Ultimate Team

Those who pre-order Ultimate Edition by August 14, 2020 will receive:

Limited-time bonus — An untradeable FUT 21 Ones to Watch item

3 days of early access

Up to 24 Rare Gold Packs, 2 per week for 12 weeks

Kylian Mbappe Loan Item for 5 FUT matches

Career Mode Homegrown Talent — A local youth prospect with world-class potential

FUT Ambassador Loan Item — Choose 1 of 3 player items (Trent Alexander-Arnold, Joao Felix, Erling Haaland) for 3 FUT matches

Special Edition FUT Kits and stadium items

It costs £89.99 in the UK and $99.99 in the US.

FIFA 21 Champions Edition

The Champions Edition takes its name from the , with EA Sports acquiring the rights to UEFA competitions in 2018, beginning from onwards.

Champions Edition allows you to play the game a bit earlier - on October 6 instead of October 9.

3 days of early access

Up to 12 Rare Gold Packs, 1 per week for 12 weeks

Kylian Mbappe Loan Item for 5 FUT matches

Career Mode Homegrown Talent — A local youth prospect with world-class potential

FUT Ambassador Loan Item — Choose 1 of 3 player items (Trent Alexander-Arnold, Joao Felix, Erling Haaland) for 3 FUT matches

Special Edition FUT Kits and stadium items

It costs £79.99 in the UK and $79.99 in the US.

How do the FIFA 21 editions compare?

Feature Standard Edition Champions Edition Ultimate Edition Early Access No Three days early access Three days early access FUT Packs Up to 3 Rare Gold Packs Up to 12 Rare Gold Packs Up to 24 Rare Gold Packs Career Mode Homegrown talent No Yes Yes Cover star loan item Yes Yes Yes FUT ambassador player pick Yes Yes Yes Special edition FUT kits & Stadium Items Yes Yes Yes Untradeable FUT 21 Ones to Watch Item No No Yes (pre-order by Aug 14)

You can see a detailed breakdown of what each edition offers in the table above.