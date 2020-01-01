FIFA 21

FIFA 21 five-star skills: Neymar, Mbappe and every player with highest rating

Goal
Last updated
Comments()
Ronaldo Mbappe Neymar FIFA 21
Getty/Goal
The star trio lead a diverse list of players that have access to the best tricks in the game

Cristiano Ronaldo, Kylian Mbappe and Neymar lead the list of players that have been given five-star skills in the latest edition of EA Sports' FIFA series.

The trio are once again among the top players in FIFA 21, with the two PSG stars and the Juventus, or Piemonte Calcio in-game, forward being recognised among the game's best skillers as well.

Every year, the list of players recognised with five-star skills are among the most desired in the game as they possess an arsenal of skill moves that make them among the most dangerous, and fun to use, players in the game.

Editors' Picks

More teams

    The list usually includes players near the top of the game, like Ronaldo, Mbappe and Neymar, as well as highly-regarded dribblers like Alan Saint-Maximin, Stephen El Sharaawy, Vinicius Junior and Yannick Bolasie.

    Some major names near the ends of their respective careers are also included, with Franck Ribery, Nani and Zlatan Ibrahimovic all still regarded as some of the top dribblers in FIFA 21.

    Here are all the players who have been graded as having five-star skill ability in the most recent edition of the game, and as such are capable of pulling off the most brilliant moves – if their user is capable of doing so.

    Player Club Rating
    Cristiano Ronaldo Piemonte Calcio 92
    Neymar Jr PSG 91
    Kylian Mbappe PSG 90
    Angel Di Maria PSG 87
    Jadon Sancho Borussia Dortmund 87
    Roberto Firmino Liverpool 87
    Paul Pogba Manchester United 86
    Thiago Bayern Munich 85
    Riyad Mahrez Manchester City 85
    Memphis Depay Lyon 85
    Hakim Ziyech Chelsea 85
    Marcus Rashford Manchester United 85
    Douglas Costa Piemonte Calcio 84
    Zlatan Ibrahimovic AC Milan 83
    Marcelo Real Madrid 83
    Wilfried Zaha Crystal Palace 83
    Martin Odegaard Real Madrid 83
    Philippe Coutinho Bayern Munich 83
    Ousmane Demebele Barcelona 83
    Quincy Promes Ajax 82
    Marlos Shakhtar Donetsk 81
    Eduardo Salvio Boca Juniors 81
    Joao Felix Atletico Madrid 81
    Xherdan Shaqiri Liverpool 81
    Juan Cuadrado Piemonte Calcio 81
    Franck Ribery Fiorentina 81
    Nani Orlando City 80
    Vinicius Jr. Real Madrid 80
    David Neres Ajax 80
    Federico Bernardeschi Piemonte Calcio 80
    Allan Saint-Maximin Newcastle 80
    Gelson Martins Monaco 80
    Stephen El Sharaawy Shanghai Shanhua 79
    Ignacio Piatti San Lorenzo 78
    Ricardo Centurion Velez Sarsfield 77
    Amine Harit Schalke 77
    Hernani Levante 76
    Yannick Bolasie Everton 75
    Marcelino Moreno Lanus 75
    Evander Midtjylland 74
    Matias Fernandes Colo-Colo 73
    Luciano Acosta Atlas 73
    Jorge Carrascal Nunez 73
    Chanathip Songkrasin Hokkaido Consadole Sapporo 73
    Alexandru Maxim Gaziantep 72
    Farid Boulaya FC Metz 72
    Aidan McGeady Sunderland 71
    Silas Wamangituka Stuttgart 70
    Juan Diego Rojas Delfin SC 69
    Gary Mackay-Steven NYCFC 69
    Ilsinho Philadelphia Union 68
    Rayan Cherki Lyon 67

    What are the 5-star skill moves in FIFA 21?

    There are plenty of tricks unique to 5-star skillers in FIFA 20, including the sombrero flick, the triple elastico, the advanced rainbow and the tornado spin left and right.

    These are the most spectacular dribbling moves in the game and are capable of bamboozling any opponent, so are worthwhile honing if you favour a side that has a high technical level.

    Article continues below

    This year's game has seen the addition of three new skill moves: the Feint Forward and Turn, the Drag to Heel and the Ball Roll Fake Turn.

    Here's the complete list of skill moves in this year's game:

    Move PS Xbox
    Elastico R to right then rotate through bottom to left R to right then rotate through bottom to left
    Reverse Elastico R to left then rotate through bottom to right R to left then rotate through bottom to right
    Advanced Rainbow RS ⬇ (flick), ⬆ (hold), ⬆ (flick) RS ⬇ (flick), ⬆ (hold), ⬆ (flick)
    Hocus Pocus RS to bottom, rotate through bottom to left, then rotate from left through bottom to right RS to bottom, rotate through bottom to left, then rotate from left through bottom to right
    Triple Elastico RS to bottom, rotate through bottom to right, then rotate from right through bottom to left RS to bottom, rotate through bottom to right, then rotate from right through bottom to left
    Ball Roll & Flick Right RS ⬅ (hold), ⬆ (flick) RS ⬅ (hold), ⬆ (flick)
    Ball Roll & Flick Left RS ➡ (hold), ⬆ (flick) RS ➡ (hold), ⬆ (flick)
    Flick Turn R1 (hold) + RS ⬆ (flick), ⬇ (flick) RB (hold) + RS ⬆ (flick), ⬇ (flick)
    Ball Roll & Fake Right RS ➡ (hold), ⬅ (flick) RS ➡ (hold), ⬅ (flick)
    Ball Roll & Fake Left RS ⬅ (hold), ➡ (flick) RS ⬅ (hold), ➡ (flick)
    Sombrero Flick RS ⬆, ⬆, ⬇ (flick RS ⬆, ⬆, ⬇ (flick)
    Turn & Spin Right RS ⬆, ➡ (flick) RS ⬆, ➡ (flick)
    Turn & Spin Left RS ⬆, ⬅ (flick) RS ⬆, ⬅ (flick)
    Rabona Fake L2 + ▢ / ◯, X + LS ⬇ LT + X / B, A + LS ⬇
    Elastico Chop Left R1 (hold) + RS ➡, ⬇, ⬅ (flick) RB (hold) + RS ➡, ⬇, ⬅ (flick)
    Elastico Chop Right R1 (hold) + RS ⬅, ⬇, ➡ (flick) RB (hold) + RS ⬆ (flick), ⬅ (flick)
    Spin Flick Left R1 (hold) + RS ⬆ (flick), ⬅ (flick) RB (hold) + RS ⬆ (flick), ⬅ (flick)
    Spin Flick Right R1 (hold) + RS ⬆ (flick), ➡ (flick) RB (hold) + RS ⬆ (flick), ➡ (flick)
    Flick Over RS ⬆ (hold) RS ⬆ (hold)
    Tornado Spin Left L1 (hold) + RS ⬆ (flick), ⬅ (flick) LB (hold) + RS ⬆ (flick), ⬅ (flick)
    Tornado Spin Right L1 (hold) + RS ⬆ (flick), ➡ (flick) LB (hold) + RS ⬆ (flick), ➡ (flick)
    Laces Flick Up L2 + R1 (hold) LT + RB (hold)
    Sombrero Flick Backwards L (hold) L (hold)
    Sombrero Flick Right L (hold) L (hold)
    Sombrero Flick Left L (hold) L (hold)
    Around The World R spin around (clockwise or anti-clockwise) R spin around (clockwise or anti-clockwise)
    Air Elastico RS ➡, ⬅ (flick) RS ➡, ⬅ (flick)
    Reverse Air Elastico RS ⬅, ➡ (flick) RS ⬅, ➡ (flick)
    Flick Up For Volley L (hold) L (hold)
    Chest Flick L to up Hold press L3 Tap R3 x3 L to up Hold press L3 Tap R x3
    T. Around the World Rotate RS clockwise then RS ⬆ (flick) Rotate RS clockwise then RS ⬆ (flick)
    DragBack Sombrero R1 (hold), LS Backward (flick), R3 RB (hold), LS Backward (flick), RS (press)
    Feint Forward and Turn RS ⬇+ RS ⬇ RS ⬇+ RS ⬇
    Drag to Heel L1 + RS ⬇then RS ⬅, ➡ LB + RS ⬇then RS ⬅, ➡
    Ball Roll Fake Turn hold L2 + RS ⬆ then RS ⬅, ➡ hold LT+ RS ⬆ then RS ⬅, ➡

    Close