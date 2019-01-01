FIFA 20

FIFA 20 player ratings: Top 100, best players & release date

Comments()
EA Sports
The overall scores of the best footballers in the world have been updated for the new version of the game, but which players make the top 100?

EA Sports has revealed the 100 highest-rated players in FIFA 20. Unlike in previous years where the ratings were released in batches of 10 counting down to the top 10 overall players, this year the complete list of 100 has been announced ahead of the full ratings reveal.

The top 100 players are separated into position groups but their overall ratings have not yet been unveiled, meaning fans will have to wait a few extra days to find out whether Lionel Messi or Cristiano Ronaldo is the highest-rated player in FIFA 20.

This year, Ronaldo and his Juventus team-mates will be on a team called Piemonte Calcio in the game, due to licensing restrictions. The rest of the top 100 are all on licensed teams, meaning football fans will get to play as their favourite superstars in the game when it officially launches later this month.

Editors' Picks

The complete list of FIFA 20 ratings will be released on Monday September 9.

FIFA 20: Top-rated goalkeepers

Player Team Nation Position
Alisson Becker Liverpool Brazil GK
Thibaut Courtois Real Madrid Belgium CK
David De Gea Man Utd Spain GK
Gianluigi Donnarumma AC Milan Italy GK
Ederson Man City Brazil GK
Samir Handanovic Inter Slovenia GK
Hugo Lloris Spurs France GK
Keylor Navas PSG Costa Rica GK
Manuel Neuer Bayern Munich Germany GK
Jan Oblak Atletico Madrid Slovenia GK
Wojciech Szczesny Piemonte Calcio Poland GK
Marc-Andre ter Stegen Barcelona Germany GK

FIFA 20: Top-rated defenders

Player Team Nation Position
David Alaba Bayern Munich Austria LB
Jordi Alba Barcelona Spain LB
Toby Alderweireld Spurs Belgium CB
Alex Sandro Piemonte Calcio Brazil LB
Leonardo Bonucci Piemonte Calcio Italy CB
Dani Carvajal Real Madrid Spain RB
Giorgio Chiellini Juventus Italy CB
Matthijs de Ligt Juventus Netherlands CB
Jose Maria Gimenez Atletico Madrid Uruguay CB
Diego Godin Inter Uruguay CB
Mats Hummels Borussia Dortmund Germany CB
Joshua Kimmich Bayern Munich Germany RB
Kalidou Koulibaly Napoli Senegal CB
Aymeric Laporte Man City France CB
Kostas Manolas Napoli Greece CB
Marcelo Real Madrid Brazil LB
Marquinhos PSG Brazil CB
Gerard Pique Barcelona Spain CB
Andrew Robertson Liverpool Scotland LB
Sergio Ramos Real Madrid Spain CB
Milan Skriniar Inter Slovakia CB
Niklas Sule Bayern Munich Germany CB
Thiago Silva PSG Brazil CB
Samuel Umtiti Barcelona France CB
Virgil van Dijk Liverpool Netherlands CB
Raphael Varane Real Madrid France CB
Jan Vertonghen Spurs Belgium CB

FIFA 20: Top-rated midfielders

Player Team Nation Position
Allan Napoli Brazil CM
Bruno Fernandes Sporting CP Portugal CAM
Casemiro Real Madrid Brazil CDM
David Silva Man City Spain CAM
Kevin De Bruyne Man City Belgium CAM
Frenkie de Jong Barcelona Netherlands CM
Paulo Dybala Piemonte Calcio Italy CAM
Christian Eriksen Spurs Denmark CAM
Fabinho Liverpool Brazil CDM
Fernandinho Man City Brazil CDM
Alejandro Gomez Atalanta Argentina CAM
Isco Real Madrid Spain CAM
N'Golo Kante Chelsea France CDM
Koke Atletico Madrid Spain RM
Toni Kroos Real Madrid Germany CM
Blaise Matuidi Piemonte Calcio France CDM
Sergej Milinkovic-Savic Lazio Serbia CM
Luka Modric Real Madrid Croatia CM
Thomas Muller Bayern Munich Germany CAM
Daniel Parejo Valencia Spain CM
Miralem Pjanic Piemonte Calcio Bosnia CM
Paul Pogba Man Utd France CM
Ivan Rakitic Barcelona Croatia CM
Marco Reus Borussia Dortmund Germany CAM
Rodri Man City Spain CDM
James Rodriguez Real Madrid Colombia CAM
Saul Atletico Madrid Spain CM
Sergio Busquets Barcelona Spain CDM
Thiago Bayern Munich Spain CM
Marco Verratti PSG Italy CM
Axel Witsel Borussia Dortmund Belgium CDM
Hakim Ziyech Ajax Morocco CAM

FIFA 20: Top-rated forwards

Player Team Nation Position
Sergio Aguero Man City Argentina ST
Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang Arsenal Gabon ST
Karim Benzema Real Madrid France CF
Bernardo Silva Man City Portugal RW
Edinson Cavani PSG Uruguay ST
Philippe Coutinho Bayern Munich Brazil LW
Cristiano Ronaldo Piemonte Calcio Portugal ST
Angel Di Maria PSG Argentina RW
Antoine Griezmann Barcelona France CF
Eden Hazard Real Madrid Belgium LW
Zlatan Ibrahimovic LA Galaxy Sweden ST
Mauro Icardi PSG Argentina ST
Ciro Immobile Lazio Italy ST
Lorenzo Insigne Napoli Italy CF
Harry Kane Spurs England ST
Alexandre Lacazette Arsenal France ST
Robert Lewandowski Bayern Munich Poland ST
Romelu Lukaku Inter Belgium ST
Sadio Mane Liverpool Senegal LW
Kylian Mbappe PSG France ST
Dries Mertens Napoli Belgium CF
Lionel Messi Barcelona Argentina RW
Neymar PSG Brazil LW
Roberto Firmino Liverpool Brazil CF
Mohamed Salah Liverpool Egypt RW
Leroy Sane Man City Germany LW
Son Heung-min Spurs South Korea CF
Raheem Sterling Man City England RW
Luis Suarez Barcelona Uruguay ST

FIFA 20 is released worldwide on September 27, with the Champions or Ultimate Edition early access beginning on September 24.

Close