FIFA 20 best young defenders: The top 50 DEFs on career mode

Goal looks at all the wonderkid defenders in Career Mode, listing their potential ability and price in the game

made Harry Maguire the most expensive defender in the world in August, breaking the record set when bought Virgil van Dijk in January 2018. World-class defenders are also expensive in FIFA 20 Career Mode, but there are many bargains to be had if you are willing to scout in the right places.

New centre-back Matthijs de Ligt is the best young defender in the game and has the potential to be a 93-rated superstar, while have a centre-back pairing that should dominate for the next decade or more. Ibrahima Konate and Dayot Upamecano are valued at £15 million and £11.9m at the start of Career Mode so may be above the budget of many clubs.

CP's Eduardo Quaresma is only rated as 64 overall when you begin your game, but with enough game time and the right development has the potential to reach 88 overall. The 17-year-old centre-back is valued at less than £700k and is a brilliant long-term investment.

has a number of top young defenders in the league, including right-back Tomas Esteves and 's Nuno Tavares who has the ability to play in both full-back spots. Both of these are available at less than £3m and will end up as some of the best full-backs in the game.

Here are all the best young defenders in FIFA 20 Career Mode, ordered by their potential rating in the game.

PO. = Position(s)

CR = Current Rating

PR = Potential Rating

VA. = Value

*Clubs listed are the clubs the players are assigned to in FIFA 20 Career Mode, while ages shown are the age at the start of Career Mode

FIFA 20: Best young defenders