FIFA 19 Team of the Week: Son and Lewandowski headline squad
Son Heung-min starred as Tottenham opened the club's new stadium, earning his spot in this week's Team of the Week for FIFA 19 Ultimate Team.
The South Korean star is joined by the likes of Robert Lewandowski and Jamie Vardy to headline the starting XI of this week's squad.
Son leads the team having scored the first goal at Spurs' new stadium, and his CAM card and five-star weak-foot will make him a very enticing option for any Premier League team.
Vardy will be another interesting Premier League option, given his 95 pace, while Everton's Phil Jagielka also made the squad.
Lewandowski is the highest-rated player in the squad, checking in with a 94-overall card, and his 93 shooting, 92 dribbling and 87 physical should make him a legitimate force in the game.
Also in the starting lineup are familiar faces like Anderson Talisca, Pablo Sarabia and Danielle de Rossi, while the bench is headlined by longtime favourite Hatem Ben Arfa.
See the full squad below...
STARTING XI
GK – Pau Lopez - Real Betis
CB – Dante - Nice
CB – Phil Jagielka - Everton
RB – Hugo Mallo - Celta Vigo
CDM – Danielle de Rossi - Roma
RM – Pablo Sarabia - Sevilla
RM – Anderson Talisca - Guangzhou Evergrande
CAM – Son Heung-min - Tottenham
ST – Jamie Vardy - Leicester
ST – Josip Ilicic - Atalanta
ST – Robert Lewandowski - Bayern Munich
BENCH
GK – Igor Akinfeev - CSKA Moscow
CB – Makatao Hasebe - Eintracht Frankfurt
CM – Rodrigo de Paul - Udinese
RM – Viktor Tsygankov - Dynamo Kiev
LM – Adem Ljajic - Besiktas
CF – Hatem Ben Arfa - Rennes
ST – Ishak Belfodil - Hoffenheim
RESERVES
RM – Agustin Bouzat - Velez Sarsfield
LF – Scott Arfield - Rangers
LW – Diego Rossi - Los Angeles FC
ST – Jean-Philippe Mateta - Mainz
ST – Alexander Isak - Willem II