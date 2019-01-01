FIFA 19 Team of the Week: Chicharito & Di Maria headline squad after scoring doubles

Both players netted a pair of second-half goals to lead their teams to victory at the weekend

Following their two-goal efforts this weekend, Javier "Chicharito" Hernandez and Angel Di Maria headline the Team of the Week in EA Sports .

Hernandez scored two late goals for West Ham against Huddersfield, turning a 3-2 deficit into a dramatic 4-3 victory.

Di Maria, meanwhile, also scored twice in the second half against in Le Classique, helping PSG to a 3-1 win over their rivals.

Hernandez is one of two Premier League representatives, with star Richarlison also making the cut following his goal in a 2-0 win over .

goalkeeper Regis Gurtner anchors a back line that also features 's Stefan de Vrij, Vieirinha of , and centre-back Djene.

Richarlison heads up a four-man midfield that also includes 's Portu, Thomas Delaney of and Luis Alberto of .

Up top, Hernandez and Di Maria are joined by star Max Kruse.

striker Wayne Rooney headlines the bench, after the former star netted his first hat-trick at the weekend against .

See the full squad below...

STARTING XI